Nana Patekar dies at 75: Understanding cardiac arrest, CPR and those crucial minutes

Nana Patekar Death Reason: Actor Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. A cardiologist explains what happens during cardiac arrest and how it differs from a heart attack.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 09:24 AM IST
Nana PatekarActor Nana Patekar dies of cardiac arrest (Image: Express Archive)
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 Nana Patekar Death Reason: Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor was 75 when he breathed his last. Cardiac arrest is a medical condition when your heart has stopped beating and blood is not being pumped around your body. It can happen without any warning.

According to ANI, despite “45 minutes of continuous CPR”, the Padma Shri  actor could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted.

“A cardiac arrest is different (from heart attack) since it is due to an electrical disorder causing the heart to stop beating effectively and thus cutting off the supply of blood to the brain and to other organs,” Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, tells indianexpress.com.

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When cardiac arrest occurs, the person needs immediate medical attention because the brain and other vital organs are no longer receiving enough oxygen.

“In a cardiac arrest, every minute matters,” Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal Sr. Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel tells indianexpress.com.

 

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