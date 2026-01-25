‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won’t work in India

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recently explained that the 10-step skincare routine does not work in Indian weather conditions due to high humidity.

Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artisteCelebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni (Photo: PR handout)

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni has recently reflected on unrealistic beauty standards and how a 10-step skincare routine can’t be sustained in India’s “humid” weather.

Speaking to ANI, she shared, “We live in a country where the 10-step skincare routine does not work because we have a lot of humidity. That means, after step one itself, you’re perspiring. Imagine you’re putting that on, then you sweat, and then you put on another. So you’re like literally putting sweat between each layer of your skin. It’s crazy. Just keep it simple. Cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and eye cream at night. That’s all you need.”

Do multi-step routines fail in humidity?

In view of Soni’s perceptions, Dr Navjot Arora of Dermaheal Skin and Clinic, Dwarka, New Delhi, explains that long skincare routines can be counterproductive in humid weather.

“In climates like most parts of India, the skin sweats more, and layering too many products traps sweat, oil, and pollution,” she elaborates.

She adds that a heavy, layered routine prevents the skin from breathing. “Lightweight gels, quick-absorbing formulas, and minimal layers work much better in humidity. A simpler routine is not just practical — it’s often more effective.”

skincare Representational Photo (Source: Freepik)

Should teenagers be following elaborate routines?

As Namrata Soni highlighted, many young teens today shop for active-loaded skincare at 14 or 16. Dr Arora believes this trend is unnecessary and sometimes harmful.

“Teenagers have naturally resilient skin and don’t need products like retinoids, AHAs or vitamin C unless prescribed,” she says. Overuse of actives can irritate the skin and weaken its barrier.

A structured skincare routine, she explains, “makes more sense in the early to mid-20s, when collagen levels begin to change, and preventive care becomes important.”

For teens, she recommends sticking to:

  • a gentle cleanser
  • light moisturiser
  • oil control only if needed
  • daily sunscreen
What should a routine look like in the mid-20s?

For Indian skin in Indian weather, Dr Arora recommends focusing on maintenance, protection, and maintaining a healthy barrier.

“In your mid-20s, stick to a gentle cleanser, a lightweight hydrating moisturiser, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen. At night, a mild antioxidant or niacinamide serum can help with repair and brightness. Eye cream is optional but helpful for addressing early signs of under-eye dryness.”

She emphasises that routines should be breathable and adaptable to the seasons. “You don’t need 10 products. You need the right three or four,” she says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

