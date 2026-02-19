Namita Thapar admits the wedding season is ‘tough on my weight’: ‘Last night I had tons of…’

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, 48, recently had a late-night meal at a wedding. “Wedding season is tough on my weight. Last night I had tons of ALOO VADI sabzi that I just LOVE. Of course, I ended up eating at 10.30 pm vs typically 8 pm,” she revealed in an Instagram post.

Taking a cue from her revelation, we asked an expert how to balance night outs while watching your weight in your late 40s.

Taking a cue from Namita Thapar’s candid admission about late-night wedding meals, the bigger question is how individuals in their late 40s can balance social events without compromising their weight goals. “At this stage of life, metabolism naturally slows, muscle mass gradually declines, and hormonal shifts can make fat storage more efficient, particularly around the abdomen. This does not mean avoiding celebrations, but it does call for smarter planning,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.