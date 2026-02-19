Namita Thapar admits the wedding season is ‘tough on my weight’: ‘Last night I had tons of…’

What impacts weight more is frequency and consistency; here's why

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Namita ThaparNamita Thapar shares about eating out late at night (Photo: Namita Thapar/Instagram)
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, 48, recently had a late-night meal at a wedding. “Wedding season is tough on my weight. Last night I had tons of ALOO VADI sabzi that I just LOVE. Of course, I ended up eating at 10.30 pm vs typically 8 pm,” she revealed in an Instagram post.

Taking a cue from her revelation, we asked an expert how to balance night outs while watching your weight in your late 40s.

Taking a cue from Namita Thapar’s candid admission about late-night wedding meals, the bigger question is how individuals in their late 40s can balance social events without compromising their weight goals. “At this stage of life, metabolism naturally slows, muscle mass gradually declines, and hormonal shifts can make fat storage more efficient, particularly around the abdomen. This does not mean avoiding celebrations, but it does call for smarter planning,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

The key is not restriction but strategic flexibility. If you know you have a late dinner planned, adjust earlier meals to be lighter yet protein-rich. “A balanced breakfast and lunch with adequate fibre and lean protein can help prevent overeating at night. Arriving at events slightly satiated rather than overly hungry makes portion control easier,” said Goyal.

Portion awareness becomes crucial in the late 40s. “Enjoy favourite dishes, but in moderate quantities. Prioritise protein and vegetables, then add small portions of richer items. Eating slowly and mindfully also helps regulate appetite signals, which may not be as sharp with age due to hormonal changes.”

 

 

 

 

Meal timing matters, but occasional late dinners are not the issue. “What impacts weight more is frequency and consistency. If late nights are occasional, the body can adapt. However, if they become routine, sleep disruption and late-night calorie intake may affect insulin sensitivity and fat storage.”

Hydration and sleep are often underestimated. “Late meals followed by inadequate sleep can increase next-day cravings and fatigue, making it harder to maintain dietary discipline. Ensuring good hydration during events and returning to regular sleep patterns immediately after helps stabilise metabolism,” said Goyal.

In the late 40s, sustainable weight management is about patterns, not isolated meals. “Balance, planning and consistency are far more powerful than perfection,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

