Namita Thapar encourages people to stop glorifying sleep deprivation, says she is in bed by 10:30 p.m: ‘Completely gone into the Sattvik life’

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar recently stated that sleep is a non-negotiable part of her life. On fellow Shark Vineeta Singh’s podcast, she said, “People glorify sleeping less, which is actually killing us. I have completely gone into the Sattvik life, where I sleep early. I make sure I get my eight hours of sleep. I sleep by 10.30 pm every night. I don’t touch my phone after 9.30 pm. I read. I like reading. 8 hours of sleep absolutely mandatory. Sleep deficit does catch up. Every study shows that if you get less than five hours, it increases your risk of dementia, heart attacks, depression, and risk of everything you can imagine.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her advocacy for sleep, we reached out to an expert.

Concurring that sleep is not a luxury, but “it’s a biological necessity, ” Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said: “Consistently getting less than six hours of sleep disrupts how the brain and body repair themselves. Over time, this sleep debt accumulates and begins to affect memory, mood, immunity, and metabolic health. Many people overlook that the impact is gradual but profound; it doesn’t appear overnight, but it does catch up.”

There’s a lot of talk about risks like dementia, heart disease, and depression. Is there scientific backing to this?

Yes, there is strong and growing evidence, affirmed Dr Makhija. “Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to a higher risk of neurodegenerative conditions like dementia. This is largely due to impaired toxin removal from the brain during deep sleep. Similarly, not getting enough sleep affects blood pressure regulation, inflammation, and hormonal balance, all of which increase the risk of heart disease. For mental health, poor sleep is closely related to anxiety and depression; it can both contribute to and worsen these issues,” added Dr Makhija.

Is aiming for 8 hours of sleep necessary for everyone?

While individual needs can vary slightly, most adults do best with 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep each night. “It’s not just about the number of hours; consistency and depth of sleep matter too. Irregular sleep schedules or broken sleep can be just as harmful as not getting enough,” said Dr Makhija.

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Sleep is essential to truly feel rested (Photo: AI-generated) Sleep is essential to truly feel rested (Photo: AI-generated)

How important is a pre-sleep routine like avoiding screens or reading before bed?

It’s extremely important. According to Dr Makhija, exposure to screens close to bedtime disrupts melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep.

“A wind-down routine, whether it’s reading, light stretching, or simply disconnecting from devices, helps signal the brain that it’s time to rest. These small habits can greatly improve sleep quality over time.”

Stop treating sleep as negotiable. “Prioritising it is one of the most effective ways to protect both brain and heart health in the long run,” said Dr Makhija.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.