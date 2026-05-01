‘2 failed IVF cycles’: Namita Thapar opens up about infertility, shares ‘simple’ health check 57% of Indian women might be missing

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has opened up about infertility and assisted reproduction. In a recent Instagram video, she spoke candidly about going through “2 failed IVF” cycles, shedding light not just on the emotional toll but also on the gaps in awareness that many individuals face while navigating fertility challenges. Her message underscores how, during such a vulnerable phase, “not only emotions, trauma, but also misinformation and ignorance run high,” making it crucial for people to have access to accurate, science-backed information.

In the video, she attempts to simplify a key biological factor that often goes overlooked. She explains: “Infertility is increasing, and do you know that iron deficiency is one of the top reasons that affects your fertility? Let me tell you the science. Oxygen equals prana. Haemoglobin is what transports oxygen to different organs of your body. But low iron equals low haemoglobin equals low oxygen, and this spoils your entire system.”

She goes on to outline how this deficiency could potentially affect multiple aspects of reproductive health, saying, “The egg quality, quantity and the egg release get impacted. Sperm. The sperm quality, quantity and motility get impacted. You get complications in your pregnancy, and there are chances of miscarriage as well. But the biggest way it affects infertility is your uterine lining. It needs to thicken, and that doesn’t happen as much, and that’s why the implantation of the egg gets impacted adversely.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Highlighting the importance of basic health checks, she urges people to take a proactive approach: “So my friends, simple thing, go get your iron, go get your ferritin levels checked, and that will help you with your fertility. Small test, big impact.” In her caption, she adds context to the larger public health concern, noting that “In a country where 57% women have iron deficiency, this is an important test prior to an IVF attempt.”

While her explanation aims to make science more accessible, it also raises important questions about how significant iron deficiency truly is in the broader fertility landscape.

Scientific link between iron deficiency (including low ferritin levels) and fertility outcomes in both women and men

Dr Nidhi Rajotia (Goel), Unit Head – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Artemis Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “There is currently only a weak association between iron deficiency and fertility outcomes and no conclusive evidence has yet been produced as to their relation. Few studies have shown that women with a ferritin level <30 μg/L are more likely to have unexplained infertility, but this finding is not always consistent.” More importantly, the expert stresses that correcting iron deficiency has been associated with higher conception rates, better live birth rates and fewer miscarriages, especially in IVF settings.

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“Evidence is limited in men, but iron appears to help sperm quality. Iron is important, but it is one of many factors and not the only culprit for infertility,” says Dr Rajotia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

What key nutritional markers—beyond iron—should ideally be assessed beforehand, and why?

In addition to iron, Dr Rajotia states that there are other nutritional factors important to fertility. “Vitamin D is helpful for hormone balance and implantation. Vitamin B12 and folate are very important for the health of eggs and sperm, and they prevent early pregnancy complications. Thyroid functions are closely related to ovulation and embryo development.”

She adds that zinc and selenium are important for sperm quality and balancing the immune system. AMH indicates ovarian reserve. It’s not a single nutrient but the nutritional balance overall that affects fertility. Testing a panel of markers can help identify hidden problems early and improve IVF results.

Most effective, evidence-based ways to identify and correct iron deficiency

The best way to detect iron deficiency is with blood tests measuring serum ferritin, haemoglobin, and transferrin saturation.

“Ferritin is especially important because it measures iron stores. Correct slowly and under supervision. Begin with iron-rich foods, which are leafy greens, legumes, and meat and combine them with vitamin C for enhanced absorption. Oral supplements help, but should be taken with care to avoid side effects. In moderate to severe cases, doctors may recommend IV iron therapy, which has been shown to improve fertility outcomes,” concludes Dr Rajotia.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.