Nakuul Mehta on ‘dadi ke nuske’: 4 newborn care practices parents should avoid

Television actor Nakuul Mehta recently discussed traditional childcare practices that Indian parents should reconsider. In a conversation with paediatrician Dr Sonal Saste on his podcast, theindianparentpod, Mehta said, “We are going to talk about some ‘dadi ke nuske’ which parents must stop immediately.” Responding to him, Saste highlighted the potential risks of practices such as giving honey to newborns, using gripe water to soothe colic and performing vigorous oil massages.

While these practices have been passed down through generations, some may expose babies to avoidable health risks. Dr Meena J., Senior Consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Aakash Healthcare, explains why parents should exercise caution and what they can do instead to care for their newborns safely.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Why should babies under one year never be given honey?

“Honey might contain spores of the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which can produce toxins in the immature digestive system and lead to infant botulism,” Dr Meena explains.

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness that affects the nervous system. Symptoms can include constipation, poor feeding, a weak cry, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties. The condition requires prompt medical attention.

According to Dr Meena, there is insufficient evidence to support claims that a few drops of honey can improve a baby’s digestion, strengthen immunity or soothe the throat.

“Honey should not be given in any form before the baby’s first birthday, even when mixed with water, milk or other foods,” she advises.

Story continues below this ad

During early infancy, breast milk or age-appropriate infant formula provides the nutrition babies need. Parents should avoid introducing honey as a traditional remedy, irrespective of the quantity.

Does gripe water actually help with colic and gas?

Gripe water is commonly given to babies to relieve gas, colic, and fussiness. However, its effectiveness is not well established, and its ingredients can differ across brands and formulations. “There isn’t a lot of scientific evidence that gripe water helps with colic or gas,” Dr Meena says.

Depending on the product, gripe water may contain herbs, sweeteners, sodium bicarbonate, or other substances. These ingredients may cause side effects or allergic reactions, and some formulations may expose infants to ingredients they do not need.

Dr Meena also cautions parents against assuming that every episode of crying is caused by gas or colic. Newborns have immature digestive systems, and crying can have several causes, including hunger, discomfort, or tiredness.

Story continues below this ad

Instead of immediately reaching for an over-the-counter remedy, parents can try burping their baby during and after feeds, holding the baby upright after feeding and checking breastfeeding or bottle-feeding techniques.

“Parents should check with a paediatrician before giving gripe water or other over-the-counter remedies, especially to young infants,” she says.

Can vigorous oil massages or putting oil in a newborn’s ears and nose be harmful?

“Vigorous massage can damage a newborn’s fragile skin and soft tissues,” Dr Meena explains.

A newborn’s skin is delicate, so forceful rubbing or applying pressure to the head, limbs and joints should be avoided. Parents who wish to massage their babies should use gentle strokes and stop if the baby appears uncomfortable.

Story continues below this ad

Putting oil into a baby’s ears or nose is unnecessary and may cause irritation or interfere with normal cleaning mechanisms. There is also a risk if oil enters the airway.

“Traditional practices should not replace safe care of a newborn,” Dr Meena says. If parents want to use oil during a massage, she recommends choosing a product intended for newborns and consulting a paediatrician if the baby has sensitive skin, a rash or another skin concern. Parents should also avoid assuming that every traditional oil or massage technique is suitable for every infant.

When should a newborn have their first bath?

“If the baby is medically stable, the first bath should be delayed for at least 24 hours after birth,” Dr Meena advises. Delaying the bath helps prevent heat loss and supports the baby’s transition after delivery.

Newborns do not need a full bath every day. Parents can gently clean the face, neck, hands and nappy area between baths, paying particular attention to areas where moisture and dirt may accumulate.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Meena recommends the following precautions when bathing a newborn:

* Use lukewarm water: Avoid water that is too hot or too cold, and ensure the room is comfortably warm.

* Support the head and neck: Newborns cannot hold their heads steadily, so parents must support them throughout the bath.

* Choose gentle products: Plain water or a mild, baby-friendly cleanser is generally sufficient. Avoid harsh soaps and excessive use of scented products or powders.

* Avoid vigorous scrubbing: Clean the skin gently and pat it dry, particularly in skin folds.

* Never leave the baby unattended: A baby should never be left alone in or near water, even for a moment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.