No makeup, no jewellery: Gynaecologist’s advice before delivery

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Senior gynaecologist Dr Shafali Dadhich Tungaria recently shared what one should avoid bringing when admitted for delivery or any surgery. “When you come for delivery or surgery, don’t wear makeup or any chemicals. Cut your nails. Take a shower. Take a head bath. Wear loose, comfortable clothes. Don’t wear bangles, rings, and necklaces. You can wear them 4-5 days post delivery,” she said in an Instagram Reel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Richa Bharadwaj, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed that keeping things simple and clean is essential. “Nails should be trimmed short and free of nail polish or extensions. Doctors often check oxygen levels using pulse oximeters on the fingertips during procedures. Taking a proper bath before arriving at the hospital helps reduce the risk of infections. Wearing loose, comfortable clothes and bringing only necessary items makes the process smoother,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
Makeup, especially on the face and nails, can interfere with monitoring signs like skin colour and oxygen levels. “Jewellery should be removed to prevent any risks during surgery, including burns from medical equipment. Strong perfumes or deodorants should be avoided since they may trigger allergies or discomfort in a clinical setting,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
Yes, most surgeries and planned deliveries require fasting for a few hours. “This is important to prevent complications during anesthesia. It is always best to follow the instructions given by the doctor about when to stop eating or drinking.”
Many people forget to inform doctors about regular medications or supplements.
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“Some continue taking blood thinners or herbal products without guidance, raising the risk of bleeding. Others arrive without getting enough rest or feel overly stressed, which can affect recovery,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
Staying calm, following instructions, and asking questions when unsure can make the process easier. A little preparation at home can significantly enhance safety and comfort during the procedure and recovery.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.