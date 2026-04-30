No makeup, no jewellery: Gynaecologist’s advice before delivery

Here's what you should know before going for delivery (Photo: Getty Image/Thinkstock)

Senior gynaecologist Dr Shafali Dadhich Tungaria recently shared what one should avoid bringing when admitted for delivery or any surgery. “When you come for delivery or surgery, don’t wear makeup or any chemicals. Cut your nails. Take a shower. Take a head bath. Wear loose, comfortable clothes. Don’t wear bangles, rings, and necklaces. You can wear them 4-5 days post delivery,” she said in an Instagram Reel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Richa Bharadwaj, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed that keeping things simple and clean is essential. “Nails should be trimmed short and free of nail polish or extensions. Doctors often check oxygen levels using pulse oximeters on the fingertips during procedures. Taking a proper bath before arriving at the hospital helps reduce the risk of infections. Wearing loose, comfortable clothes and bringing only necessary items makes the process smoother,” said Dr Bharadwaj.