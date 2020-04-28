Nafisa Ali’s niece becomes second COVID-19 survivor in Karnataka to donate plasma

Nafisa Alia with her niece, Diya Naidu. (Source: nafisaalisodhi/Instagram) Nafisa Alia with her niece, Diya Naidu. (Source: nafisaalisodhi/Instagram)

At a time when COVID-19 survivors are being urged to donate plasma, veteran actor Nafisa Ali’s niece Diya Naidu, a survivor herself, did her bit to help other patients in need.

Nafisa took to Instagram to congratulate her niece for donating plasma after recovery, the second person in Karnataka to do so. “My darling niece Diya Naidu — I am so grateful to you brave child — a COVID19 warrior (living in Bangalore) has agreed to donate her plasma to help cure other COVID19 serious patients,” she captioned her picture with Naidu.

Those who fully recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies in their plasma which can attack the virus. According to redcrossblood.org, the convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with life-threatening coronavirus infections. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also asked for clinical trials across the country to assess plasma treatment.

Explaining the process of plasma donation, Nafisa added, “The process of donating plasma to treat COVID-19 is not very complex and can be done in just two hours. One of the most discussed methods of treatment of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is plasma therapy, which involves the transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient.”

Diya also explained the procedure in detail on Instagram, alongside a picture of the amount of blood she donated. “This method has been super effective wherever its been tried. The blood of a Covid recovered person is taken and separated into red blood cells and plasma. What you see here is 1/3rd of the amount they took. This was after 1st cycle. They do three. Basically that full bag is given to JUST ONE PATIENT. This means that the need for donors is pressing.”

Addressing concerns of safety, she added, “The red blood cells are then returned to the donors body via the same needle so its very safe. All needles, tubing etc is disposed of as bio hazard.”

“There is nothing to be afraid of. The normal pain that needles bring and a bit of wooziness. I am fine now and during the procedure was given calcium to eat as blood calcium dips.” Diya has been advised by the doctor to take care of herself before she can again donate in two weeks.

“On a side note, it really helped them that I am physically active — in doctor speak, “good veins”. The person before me had to donate through the neck as his veins were not large enough! When I asked why, this was their explanation. So do consider doing some regular movement that pumps the veins and muscles and improves the circulation and lung capacity,” she added, requesting others to come forward and donate.

