Nafisa Ali Sodhi on taking ‘bone immunity injections’ after chemotherapy; experts explain role

Cancer treatment often involves much more than chemotherapy alone. Depending on the type of cancer, the treatment plan and a person’s overall health, patients may also require supportive medications to help manage side effects, reduce complications and strengthen the body’s ability to cope with intensive treatment. These additional therapies can sometimes be unfamiliar to the public, even though they play an important role in cancer care.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is currently battling a Stage 4 recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer, recently shared an update about her health on Instagram while attending the trailer launch of her upcoming film. She wrote, “It was wonderful being with my cast and team of ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ in MUMBAI for the trailer release. I had just finished chemotherapy, had 2 bone immunity injections over the next two days to fly, and I was on antibiotics due to a tummy bug. It was tiring, but it was so full of love and cheer …it made me happy.”