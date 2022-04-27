Paracetamol: Myths vs facts

Paracetamol is a common medicine found in every household. It is also known as acetaminophen, a painkiller and fever reducer. The reason why people consume it is because it helps with conditions like fever, headache, muscles ache, backache.

According to Dr P S Pradeep Kumar, M.S., D.L.O., D.N.B., MNAMS, despite its usage, millions of people are still not aware of its treatment and how it really works. He said that in the pandemic, they preferred taking paracetamol to manage symptoms like fever, headache, or body aches.

“Not only this, even the World Health Organization recommended its intake as it has helped in relieving the patient’s symptoms like high fever, moderate body pain, cold and flu,” the doctor stated, adding that many people in India suffer from diabetes, hypertension or both, and study suggests they are “advised to consume paracetamol as pain reliever due to its mild properties and superior safety profile”.

But, it is also true that today, people trust the internet for information, and given the speed and time with which information is uploaded, it creates a lot of misconceptions, the doctor stated.

He listed some myths and facts about paracetamol that people ought to know.

Myth – Paracetamol stays in the body for 24 hours.

Fact – The efficacy of this paracetamol begins within 30 minutes after the consumption, and it usually lasts for 4-6 hours in the body.

Myth – Paracetamol is known to have long term side effects and can lead to health issues.

Fact – Paracetamol is known to be used as a ‘first line’ medication for mild and moderate pain and it has less side effects known when compared to any other painkillers.

Myth – I can’t take paracetamol because I have diabetes and high blood pressure.

Fact – Paracetamol is the only painkiller known to have less drug interactions and can be taken by patients suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Optizorb technology helps in increasing the speed of disintegrating the tablet into smaller molecules to start the process of pain relief. It is suitable for a large number of people and has a better safety profile. Due to Optizorb technology paracetamol starts releasing in 5 minutes. To ensure a safer health it is always recommended to take doctor’s advice before consuming. One should always follow the directions and not overdose,” the doctor concluded.

