Why your ears, forehead, and mouth aren’t identical in size

Social media continues to surprise us every day in more ways than one. This time, it is content creator Bobbiejo Floyd claiming that the ears, forehead, chin, and mouth are the same size. “How old were you when you realised your ears, your forehead, and your chin to mouth are the same size?” she shared on Instagram.

So, we asked experts to fact-check.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, denied the claim and said that while it may apply to some due to their facial features, it may not be the same for everyone. “One needs to understand that every face has a unique buildup and is often different in size or facial features. The idea that all these parts are the same size is a myth,” said Dr Kapoor.