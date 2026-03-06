Why your ears, forehead, and mouth aren’t identical in size

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Social media continues to surprise us every day in more ways than one. This time, it is content creator Bobbiejo Floyd claiming that the ears, forehead, chin, and mouth are the same size. “How old were you when you realised your ears, your forehead, and your chin to mouth are the same size?” she shared on Instagram.
So, we asked experts to fact-check.
Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, denied the claim and said that while it may apply to some due to their facial features, it may not be the same for everyone. “One needs to understand that every face has a unique buildup and is often different in size or facial features. The idea that all these parts are the same size is a myth,” said Dr Kapoor.
According to the expert, your facial features are unique and shaped by genetics, age, and environmental factors.
Dr Maneendra, consultant and HOD critical care department, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad, quashed the claim and noted that there is no scientific evidence to suggest that the ears, forehead, chin, and mouth are the same size in a person; “their proportions vary significantly in a person as these are influenced by genetics and developmental factors.”
“Ears, forehead, chin, and mouth are not the same size, as these structures are anatomically distinct and serve different functions. Their proportions are determined by genetics, skeletal development, and facial growth patterns,” stressed Dr Maneendra.
For instance, the ears develop from six distinct embryonic hillocks, while the forehead is shaped by growth of the cranial bones. “The chin is unique to humans, shaped by mandibular development, and the mouth adapts to functional needs like speech and eating. These variations contribute to individual facial uniqueness, which may not be the same size for all,” said Dr Maneendra.
