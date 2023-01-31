scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Can indoor plants in your bedroom make you feel suffocated at night?

"People have started to think that you should not keep plants in your bedroom or sleep below a tree at night or else, never wake up." Dr Siddharth Bhargava, a celebrity nutritionist, wrote on Instagram

Indoor plantsCan plants suffocate you to death? (Pic source: Pixabay)

That indoor plants add a patch of green to your home and also help purify the air is a well-known fact. But is it true that having plants around you at night can be extremely dangerous for your health, as they release carbon dioxide after sunset, which can make you feel suffocated? This is probably why many people opt against keeping plants in their bedrooms and do not also associate it with a good night’s sleep.

Decoding this very notion, Dr Siddharth Bhargava, a celebrity nutritionist, took to Instagram and said: “We all have studied in our school science textbooks that plants and trees absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) and give out oxygen (O2) in sunlight, and absorb oxygen and give out carbon dioxide at night. Because of this fact almost all people have started to think that you should not keep plants in your bedroom or sleep below a tree at night or else, never wake up.”

But is there any truth to this claim?

Debunking this popular myth, he added: “the amount of CO2 produced by plants or even a tree at night is less than what a person next to you would produce by just breathing. So, if you want to go camping in a forest or keep plants in your bedroom please do so.”

Agreed Dr Piyush Goel, Senior Consultant- Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram and told indianexpress.com that it is “absolutely safe” to have indoor plants in your bedroom. “Not only do bedroom plants have many health benefits, but they also add a nice touch of décor and bright energy to any indoor space,” he said, further listing snake plant, spider plant, aloe vera plant and rubber plant as some of the best options to keep at home. “They release minimum amount of carbon dioxide,” the expert stressed.

Dr Goel further added that since they release carbon dioxide in less quantity, these plants do not affect health in a major way. “Otherwise, exposure to CO2 can lead to a variety of symptoms including headache, restlessness and dizziness,” he shared. “Additionally, water is an essential component in plant life; even desert-loving plants require watering.

ALSO READ |Go for these easy-to-grow indoor plants to fight the ill-effects of air pollution

Temperature, humidity, and ventilation should all be considered well. Make sure your houseplants are getting enough light,” he added.

Concluding, Dr Bharagava claimed that there is a bigger danger to life by branches falling from trees that the lack of actual oxygen.

So, if you you know anyone who believes in this myth, share this article with them.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:20 IST
