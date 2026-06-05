‘My period never came’: What it feels like to live with MRKH Syndrome

Wellness content creator Betty Mukherjee recently revealed that she had never experienced a menstrual period. In a candid Instagram post, she shared that she was born without a uterus or cervix and was diagnosed with MRKH syndrome, a rare reproductive condition that meant her period never arrived.

“I have MRKH. I was born without a uterus or cervix, which means my period never came,” she wrote, describing the confusion and isolation she felt as a teenager while her friends discussed menstruation and puberty milestones.

Her experience has shed light on a condition that remains poorly understood despite affecting women worldwide.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What is MRKH syndrome?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Nurture IVF, MRKH syndrome, or Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser Syndrome, is a rare congenital condition in which a girl is born with an underdeveloped or absent uterus and the upper part of the vagina.

“Although the uterus is absent or underdeveloped, the ovaries function normally,” explains Dr Bajaj. “As a result, puberty occurs as expected, with normal breast development, female hormone production, and body hair growth. However, because the uterus is absent, menstrual bleeding does not occur.”

The condition is usually diagnosed during adolescence when a girl seeks medical advice for primary amenorrhea, the absence of periods by the age of 15 or 16, she adds. Importantly, Dr Bajaj stresses that MRKH is not caused by anything a woman or her family did during pregnancy.

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“It is a rare developmental condition that occurs before birth,” she says. “While the diagnosis can be overwhelming initially, advances in reproductive medicine, psychological support, and fertility care have enabled many women with MRKH to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

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Why ‘no periods’ is not necessarily a blessing

The idea that not having periods is a blessing often stems from viewing menstruation as merely an inconvenience,” says Dr Bajaj. “For women with MRKH, the absence of periods is often the first sign of a more significant reproductive condition.”

“The diagnosis can affect emotional well-being in profound ways,” Dr Bajaj explains. “It may trigger concerns about fertility, intimacy, and societal expectations surrounding womanhood and motherhood.”

“The myth of ‘no periods, no problem’ can unintentionally minimise these very real emotional struggles,” she adds.

Dr Bajaj emphasises that counselling, family support, and peer communities can make a significant difference. “Healthcare today increasingly recognises the importance of emotional wellbeing alongside physical management. A diagnosis does not define a person’s worth, femininity, or ability to live a meaningful life.”

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Debunking common myths about MRKH

One of the biggest myths is that women with MRKH are somehow less female. That is completely incorrect,” says Dr. Bajaj.

She explains that women with MRKH typically have the standard female chromosomal pattern, normal ovarian function, and normal female hormone levels. They also develop secondary sexual characteristics, including breast development, in the same way as other women.

Another misconception is that MRKH affects intelligence, sexual identity, or general health. “It does not impact cognitive ability, gender identity, or overall well-being,” Dr. Bajaj notes.

Perhaps the most emotionally damaging myth is that women with MRKH cannot have families. “While natural pregnancy is not possible without a functioning uterus, many women explore options such as adoption or assisted reproductive techniques using their own eggs, depending on local regulations and available medical services,” she says.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.