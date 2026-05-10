Your periods going off the calendar can be confusing and leave you with a million doubts. Now imagine that they get delayed, and to make it even more confusing, you notice spotting only when you wipe. No proper flow, no clear answers. One such confused internet user shared a similar experience on Quora, seeking answers. The query read: ‘My period is late, but I’m spotting. I only notice it when I wipe. What is going on?’

Is it a shift in your cycle? Are you not having your period? Is it something to worry about? Are you pregnant? Is this a symptom? Intrigued, we decided to dig deeper and solve the mystery. “It means your body started to bleed but didn’t get a full flow,” reveals Dr Kaishreen Khan, Consultant- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune.

To put it simply, one of the reasons could be that your uterus lining is “shedding very lightly” or something is delaying the normal period. “It’s your body’s way of saying something changed this cycle.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does this mean you are pregnant?

Don’t ignore severe belly pain, especially one-sided — it could be an ectopic pregnancy (Image: Pexels) Don’t ignore severe belly pain, especially one-sided — it could be an ectopic pregnancy (Image: Pexels)

“Yes, it could be,” Dr Khan confirms. “Implantation bleeding happens when a fertilized egg attaches to the uterus.” This kind of spotting is usually subtle—“very light, pink or brown, and lasts 1–2 days around the time your period is due.”

However, this alone does not confirm pregnancy, for which further medical testing is needed.

More often, the cause is hormonal. “Hormone changes are the biggest reason — stress, sudden weight change, travel, or poor sleep.” Conditions like PCOS or thyroid issues, changes in birth control, perimenopause, or even intense exercise can also disrupt the cycle. Sometimes, there’s no major cause at all—“just a one-off hormonal hiccup.”

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In such cases, pregnancy becomes less likely—but testing can still give clarity.

Similarly, if bleeding picks up after a few days, it’s often just a delayed cycle. “That usually means your period just started late and lightly.”

In fact, it’s fairly common for periods to begin with spotting before a full flow. “If the bleeding now looks like your usual period and lasts 3–7 days, it’s likely normal. In such cases, pregnancy becomes less likely—but testing can still give clarity.”

When to test and when to worry

“Take a home pregnancy test if your period is 8 to 10 days late, using first-morning urine,” says Dr Khan. If it’s negative and your period still doesn’t come, “repeat it” after about a week.

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You should also check in with a doctor if this keeps happening. “Consult your gynecologist if this happens 2–3 cycles in a row, or if you’re trying to conceive.”

At the same time, certain symptoms need urgent attention. “Don’t ignore severe belly pain, especially one-sided — it could be an ectopic pregnancy,” Dr Khan warns.

Other warning signs include “sudden heavy bleeding, clots, dizziness, pain during sex or foul-smelling discharge,” as well as fever or pelvic pain.

“These signs mean you shouldn’t wait — call your doctor the same day,” the gynecologist concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.