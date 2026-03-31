Menopause is considered the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle. But what if long after your uterine wall has stopped shedding, the bleeding starts again, out of the blue? An internet user recently took to Quora, sharing the worrisome experience: “My mom stopped her periods for 2 years, and now she is bleeding again. What is the problem?”

We decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr (Prof.) Neerja Goel, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Shardacare- Healthcity, to understand why this might have happened.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.