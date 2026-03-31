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Menopause is considered the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle. But what if long after your uterine wall has stopped shedding, the bleeding starts again, out of the blue? An internet user recently took to Quora, sharing the worrisome experience: “My mom stopped her periods for 2 years, and now she is bleeding again. What is the problem?”
We decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr (Prof.) Neerja Goel, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Shardacare- Healthcity, to understand why this might have happened.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Blood after two years of menopause is not ordinary and must always be considered,” Dr Goel straightaway cautions, while explaining that post-menopausal bleeding should be deemed as a “serious” symptom.
The gynaecologist tells indianexpress.com that in some cases, light spotting may occur due to thinning of the vaginal or uterine lining caused by low estrogen levels. Other relatively common causes include infections, side effects of hormone therapy, and non-cancerous growths such as polyps.
“Nevertheless, a significant issue is that postmenopausal bleeding may also be an early indication of such problems as endometrial hyperplasia (thickening of the uterine lining) or even uterine cancer,” Dr Goel cautions.
Even if the bleeding occurs only once or with the “lightest touch”, Dr Goel strictly warns against ignoring it, especially when it could be an early sign of an underlying disease.
While many cases turn out to be benign, a small percentage may be linked to pre-cancerous changes or cancer—especially in women with risk factors like obesity, diabetes, or a family history of cancer. “The most important fact is that abnormal bleeding is a common symptom of early-stage endometrial cancer, which is why this symptom is significant regarding early detection.”
“The positive thing is that treatment results become so favourable when the condition is diagnosed in time. Hence, any postmenopausal bleeding is to be immediately examined to exclude severe illnesses and provide timely care,” Dr Goel assures.
To determine the cause, doctors usually recommend a transvaginal ultrasound to assess the uterine lining. “In case of a thick or abnormal lining, the endometrial biopsy is frequently advised. This is done by removing a minute sample of tissue in the uterus to determine the presence of abnormal or cancerous cells”
In some cases, hysteroscopy could be recommended, in which “a thin camera can be inserted into the uterus” to check for polyp growth. Additional tests, such as blood tests or a Pap smear, may also be advised based on the patient’s condition.
“The tests are mostly fast and not very hazardous, and they are essential in determining the cause of bleeding and eliminating severe illnesses such as cancer at an early stage,” Dr Goel assures.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.