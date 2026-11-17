If your lower back hurts when you bend forward but feels better once you stand up or walk, you may wonder why changing your position makes such a difference.

A similar question troubled an internet user who turned to Quora for answers: ‘Why does my lower back hurt when I bend forward, but feel better when I stand or walk?’

We reached out to Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, seeking answers.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.