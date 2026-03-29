While occasional eye twitching is fairly common, persistent twitching can understandably cause concern. One such distressed person turned to online forum Quora, sharing his query: “My left eyelid has been twitching for about a month now. What’s wrong with me?” To understand what might be happening and whether it’s something to worry about, we reached out to eye specialists for medical insight.

According to Dr Jhanvi Mehta, Consultant Ophthalmology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, eyelid twitching, also called as myokymia, is most commonly triggered by stress, lack of sleep, caffeine, or excessive screen time. All these activities can overstimulate the nerves that control the eyelid muscles and lead to repeated twitching.

“Sleep deprivation is one of the strongest triggers. When you don’t sleep enough, the nervous system becomes overstimulated, and the eye muscles get fatigued,” she tells indianexpress.com while adding that twitching can persist until sleep normalises.

When sleep-deprived, many people resort to coffee, but the caffeine can worsen muscle twitching, especially if someone is sensitive to it. Meanwhile, long screen exposure can lead to eye strain, reduced blinking and dry eyes.

“Signs it’s screen-related include twitching that becomes worse after phone or laptop use and improves after eye rest,” Dr Mehta adds.

Lifestyle habits often play a major role

Inadequate sleep can disturb the normal functioning of the nerves and muscles controlling the eyelids: Dr Poninder Kumar Dogra (Image: Pexels) Inadequate sleep can disturb the normal functioning of the nerves and muscles controlling the eyelids: Dr Poninder Kumar Dogra (Image: Pexels)

Dr Poninder Kumar Dogra, Senior Consultant – Ophthalmology & Vitreoretina, ShardaCare – Healthcity, agrees with Dr Mehta and notes that eyelid twitching is extremely common and is usually linked to lifestyle factors rather than a serious medical issue.

“When the muscles around the eye become tired or overstimulated, they may start twitching repeatedly.” He also blames prolonged screen exposure, fatigue and dry or irritated eyes as frequent contributors.

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“While most twitching episodes last for a few minutes or days, sometimes they can continue for several weeks, especially when certain triggers are present in daily life,” the ophthalmologist notes.

Adding to Dr Mehta, Dr Dogra explains, “When a person is under stress, the body releases stress hormones that can increase nerve activity and muscle tension. Similarly, lack of sleep prevents the muscles and nerves from properly recovering, which may lead to twitching episodes that last longer than usual.”

When should you see a doctor?

Both doctors recommend seeking medical attention if the twitching lasts longer than three to four weeks, spreads to other facial muscles, or is accompanied by symptoms such as eyelid drooping, redness, swelling or vision changes.

“If you notice twitching in the cheek, lips, or other side of the face, it could indicate hemifacial spasm, which needs evaluation,” Dr Mehta cautions.

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Dr Dogra notes that although rare, persistent twitching may sometimes be linked to conditions such as Blepharospasm, facial nerve irritation or ongoing eye irritation. “A proper medical assessment helps rule out these conditions and ensures timely treatment if necessary,” he further adds.

Long hours of working on computers, mobile phones, or tablets can strain the eye muscles and lead to twitching (Image: Pexels) Long hours of working on computers, mobile phones, or tablets can strain the eye muscles and lead to twitching (Image: Pexels)

Simple lifestyle changes may help

“In most cases, simple lifestyle adjustments can effectively reduce or stop eyelid twitching. Since the condition is often linked to fatigue, stress, or eye strain, improving daily habits can provide relief,” Dr Dogra assures. Getting 7–8 hours of sleep, managing stress, limiting caffeine intake and taking regular breaks from screens can help.

Dr Mehta also highlights the importance of proper hydration and nutrition. Low levels of minerals such as magnesium may worsen muscle twitching, so including magnesium-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, almonds, spinach, bananas, and dark chocolate in the diet may help support nerve and muscle function. Following the 20-20-20 rule — looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes — can also reduce digital eye strain.

While persistent eyelid twitching can feel worrying, experts say it is usually temporary and often improves once the underlying triggers are addressed.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.