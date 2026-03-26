Have you ever lifted your left arm and felt a strange pain near your chest, sharp enough to make you pause and wonder if something is wrong with your heart?This worry recently surfaced on Quora, where a user asked whether pain in the “heart area” while raising the left arm could signal heart disease. The query read: ‘My heart hurts when I lift my left arm. Is this normal? Is it a heart disease?’

It’s a common concern, especially given how closely we associate left-sided pain with the heart. To better understand this, we spoke to Dr Rahul Gupta, Director – Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, who says that in many cases, the cause is far less alarming than it seems.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When is it muscle pain—and when is it serious?

“Pain while lifting the left arm is often due to muscle strain, shoulder problems, or nerve compression in the neck,” says Dr Gupta. This kind of pain is typically linked to movement—it may feel sharp and localised, and it may worsen when you raise your arm or press the area.

He adds, “This type of pain is commonly related to muscle or joint issues, especially if it occurs with movement or specific positions.” In such cases, the discomfort is usually not heart-related.

However, the nature of the pain matters. If it feels more like pressure or heaviness rather than a sharp twinge, it could indicate something more serious. “If associated with heaviness, breathlessness, or sweating, it could indicate angina and needs urgent cardiac evaluation,” he warns.

If associated with heaviness, breathlessness, or sweating, it could indicate angina and needs urgent cardiac evaluation (Image: Freepik) If associated with heaviness, breathlessness, or sweating, it could indicate angina and needs urgent cardiac evaluation (Image: Freepik)

In some situations, it may even point to a myocardial infarction. “In some cases, it can be a sign of a myocardial infarction, especially if accompanied by chest pressure, sweating, or breathlessness,” Dr Gupta explains.

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The difference often lies in how the pain behaves. Muscle-related pain is easier to pinpoint and is triggered by movement. Heart-related pain, on the other hand, tends to feel deeper—like pressure or tightness—and may spread to the left arm, jaw, or back, often along with symptoms like nausea or breathlessness.

Also Read | What you must do when alone and having a heart attack

Dr Gupta emphasises that certain warning signs should never be ignored. “Severe chest pressure or tightness, pain spreading to the left arm, jaw, or back, along with breathlessness or sweating, needs immediate attention,” he says. He also advises seeking urgent care if there is “dizziness, fainting, nausea, or sudden unexplained weakness.”

While not every pain near the heart signals a serious problem, understanding these differences is crucial. Your body may not always point to the heart—but when it does, recognising it early can be lifesaving.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.