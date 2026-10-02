‘My HbA1c is 5.9% and FBS is 104 mg/dL. What do I do to bring them back to normal?’

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You get your blood sugar tests done expecting a simple “normal” or “abnormal” answer. Instead, the numbers sit somewhere in between, leaving you wondering: Should you be worried? Can you bring them down with lifestyle changes? And how soon should you test again?
This is exactly what one person asked on Quora: “My HbA1c is 5.9 and FBS (fasting blood sugar) is 104. What do I do to get back to normal?”
We decided to dig deeper with Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, to understand what these numbers mean and what someone in this situation can actually do.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“An HbA1c of 5.9% and fasting blood sugar of 104 mg/dL fall in the prediabetes range,” Dr Ullal tells indianexpress.com, clarifying that this only means the blood sugar is higher than the normal range, and not that the person has diabetes.
Stressing that one must not panic, but also not ignore that numbers, the diabetologist adds, “In many people, blood sugar can improve with weight management, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and appropriate dietary changes.”
As Dr Ullal advises, the focus at this stage should be on preventing progression to diabetes while addressing individual risk factors. “This is a stage where timely lifestyle changes can make a meaningful difference.”
Diet and daily activity are a good place to start. Dr Ullal recommends reducing refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, sweets and highly processed foods, while choosing vegetables, whole grains, pulses, adequate protein and high-fibre foods.
“Regular physical activity, including walking after meals and strength training, can improve insulin sensitivity,” Dr Ullal further explains while adding that if you are overweight, even modest weight loss can be beneficial.
Since HbA1c reflects average blood glucose over roughly the previous three months, Dr Ullal recommends repeating the test after about three months to get a meaningful assessment of whether lifestyle changes are working. Fasting glucose can be checked along with it, although the exact timing can be individualised based on risk factors and a doctor’s advice.
If the HbA1c or fasting glucose continues to remain in the prediabetes range despite consistent lifestyle changes, it is advisable to consult a diabetologist. Further assessment may include weight, waist circumference, lipid profile, blood pressure and family history.
“Earlier consultation is important if blood sugar readings rise further or symptoms suggestive of diabetes develop,” Dr Ullal concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.