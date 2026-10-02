‘My HbA1c is 5.9% and FBS is 104 mg/dL. What do I do to bring them back to normal?’

You get your blood sugar tests done expecting a simple “normal” or “abnormal” answer. Instead, the numbers sit somewhere in between, leaving you wondering: Should you be worried? Can you bring them down with lifestyle changes? And how soon should you test again?

This is exactly what one person asked on Quora: “My HbA1c is 5.9 and FBS (fasting blood sugar) is 104. What do I do to get back to normal?”

We decided to dig deeper with Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, to understand what these numbers mean and what someone in this situation can actually do.