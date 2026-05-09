‘My contact lens fell on the sink and came in contact with a drop of water; but I cleaned it with solution and wore it for the day. Should I go for a checkup?’

Whenever something falls, our first instinct is to pick it up and clean it. A similar reflex recently made a Quora user do the same with their contact lens, sharing: ‘My contact lens fell on the sink and came in contact with a drop of water, but I cleaned it with the solution and wore it for the day. Should I go for a checkup?’

According to Dr Purendra Bhasin, Founder & Director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior, the concern is very real, even if everything looks clean. “Tap water and sink surfaces are not sterile. They can contain microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, and a rare but serious parasite called Acanthamoeba keratitis,” he explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When a contact lens comes in contact with these, it can “trap germs against your eye”, increasing the risk of infection, irritation, or inflammation. Even clean-looking water, he adds, “can carry harmful microbes.”

Is cleaning it enough?

Many people assume that rinsing the lens with solution fixes the problem but, sadly, it’s not that simple.

“The safest option is to discard the lens, especially if it is a daily disposable,” Dr Bhasin clearly states.

If you notice symptoms like redness, pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, or excessive tearing, it is advised to visit the doctor (Image: Pexels) If you notice symptoms like redness, pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, or excessive tearing, it is advised to visit the doctor (Image: Pexels)

For reusable lenses, proper disinfection is essential. “It should be thoroughly disinfected using fresh contact lens solution as per instructions. Never rinse it with tap water or put it directly back into your eye without proper cleaning.”

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Even then, there’s a catch. While using a proper disinfecting solution can reduce the risk, but it may not completely eliminate all harmful organisms especially tougher ones like Acanthamoeba. In other words, cleaning helps, but it doesn’t guarantee safety.

How worried should you be?

The overall risk of a serious infection is low but not negligible. “Acanthamoeba keratitis is rare, but it can cause severe pain, vision problems, and even long-term damage if not treated early.” The infection is more likely “if lenses are exposed to water frequently or hygiene is poor.”

When should you see a doctor?

If you’ve already worn the lens, there’s no need to panic; but you do need to stay alert.

“You should see an eye doctor if you notice symptoms like redness, pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, or excessive tearing after wearing the lens.” These could be early warning signs of infection and should not be ignored.

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Therefore, that one quick clean might not be enough. When it comes to your eyes, it’s better to err on the side of caution—because even a small lapse in hygiene can lead to bigger problems.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.