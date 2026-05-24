‘My child’s eyes seemed fixed downward’: Lesser-known hydrocephalus symptom parents should know

The condition can lead to lead to an enlarged head and affect brain development (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

When parents think of serious brain conditions in babies, unusual eye movements may not immediately ring alarm bells. But doctors say a baby whose eyes appear unusually fixed downward could be showing an important warning sign.

This lesser-known symptom, often called “sunsetting eyes”, can sometimes point to hydrocephalus—a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) building up inside the brain.

According to Dr Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head for Delhi NCR – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, this is not a sign parents should ignore.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.