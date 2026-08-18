‘My blood sugar level is at 230 mg/dL. Is it dangerous, or can it be controlled?’

A blood sugar reading of 230 mg/dL can be alarming, especially if you are unsure what it means. A similarly panicked internet user took to Quora to ask whether they should be worried.

Turns out, while it is certainly high and shouldn’t be ignored, one reading alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, tells indianexpress.com the significance of a 230 mg/dL reading depends on when the test was taken — whether it was fasting, after a meal or at a random time.

“Fasting glucose predominantly reflects how much glucose the liver releases overnight, whereas post-meal glucose represents this background glucose plus the additional glucose load from what we eat.”