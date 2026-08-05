‘My blood sugar is 234 mg/dL two hours after a meal; I am 40 years old. What should I do?’

Why your post-meal blood sugar maybe high despite walking after meals (Ai generated image)

You’ve been doing everything “right,” yet your glucometer flashes 234 mg/dL two hours after eating. Should you be concerned? According to a diabetes expert, the answer is yes—but not for the reason you might think.

One such concerned user recently turned to Quora, writing: “My blood sugar is 234 after a 2-hour meal. I am not taking medicine. I do a 30-minute walk after every meal, and I am 40 years old. What should I do?”

We asked a diabetes specialist to explain what this reading could mean and the next steps to take.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.