‘My blood pressure reads 137/86 at pulse 70. Is it normal?’

A blood pressure reading can leave you wondering whether you should be concerned, especially when the numbers are only slightly above the “normal” range. If your BP reads 137/86 mmHg and your pulse is 70, it is not in the ideal normal range, but a single reading does not necessarily mean you have hypertension.

Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains what the numbers mean, what can temporarily push them up and when it is time to speak to a doctor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What does 137/86 actually mean?

Screenshot of the blood pressure query posted on Quora Screenshot of the blood pressure query posted on Quora

A blood pressure reading has two numbers. The systolic pressure (137) measures the pressure in your arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood. The diastolic pressure (86) measures the pressure when the heart relaxes between beats.

“Both numbers are important. A person can have a higher systolic, higher diastolic, or both. Doctors look at the overall pattern rather than focusing on only one number. In general, the higher category between the two is considered when assessing blood pressure,” says Dr Dhall.

Under current American guidelines, 137/86 falls in the Stage 1 hypertension range, as the systolic reading is between 130 and 139 and the diastolic is between 80 and 89. However, that does not mean one reading is enough to diagnose hypertension.

The pulse of 70 beats per minute, meanwhile, is generally within the normal resting range.

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Don’t panic over one reading

Think of a single BP reading as a snapshot rather than a diagnosis. Blood pressure naturally fluctuates during the day and can be affected by what you were doing, how you were feeling and even how the measurement was taken.

“If a reading is higher than usual, it is useful to repeat it and maintain a record of readings taken correctly. Doctors may use repeated office readings, home monitoring or sometimes 24-hour monitoring to confirm whether blood pressure is consistently high before making a diagnosis or treatment decision,” Dr Dhall says.

So, if you get a reading of 137/86 once, you don’t need to assume you have high blood pressure right away. Instead, repeat the measurement under proper conditions and look at the pattern over time.

Stress and coffee can affect your reading

Several everyday factors can temporarily push your BP higher. These include stress or anxiety, recent exercise, caffeine, smoking and poor sleep.

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Even seemingly minor things during the measurement can make a difference. Talking while your BP is being checked, crossing your legs, not supporting your arm, using the wrong cuff size or measuring without resting beforehand can affect the reading.

For a more reliable measurement, Dr Dhall recommends sitting quietly for a few minutes before checking your BP. Keep your back supported, feet flat on the floor and arm resting at heart level while taking the reading.

When should you speak to a doctor?

Stress or anxiety, recent exercise, caffeine, smoking and poor sleep can influence a reading (Image: Pexels) Stress or anxiety, recent exercise, caffeine, smoking and poor sleep can influence a reading (Image: Pexels)

If your readings are consistently 140/90 mmHg or higher in a clinic, or around 135/85 mmHg or higher at home, it is advisable to discuss them with a doctor.

But don’t assume that crossing that number automatically means you need medication. Treatment decisions are based on the average blood pressure readings, along with factors such as age, medical history and overall cardiovascular risk.

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“Medication is not decided from one reading alone; doctors consider the average blood pressure along with age, medical history and overall cardiovascular risk,” says Dr Dhall.

Under current American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology guidance, medication is recommended for average BP readings of 140/90 mmHg or higher, while treatment may be considered at lower levels in people with higher cardiovascular risk.

Thus, a BP of 137/86 with a pulse of 70 is not ideally normal, but one such reading is not a diagnosis of hypertension. Repeat your BP correctly on different occasions and discuss consistently elevated readings with your doctor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.