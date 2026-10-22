‘My blood pressure is 153/105. What should I do?’

You check your blood pressure and find that it reads 153/105 mmHg. You might feel perfectly fine, but should you be concerned about a number this high? Is it enough to sit down, relax and check again, or do you need to see a doctor?

Someone recently raised this concern on Quora, asking what to do after recording a blood pressure reading of 153/105.

Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director and HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains why this reading should not be ignored, how to recheck your blood pressure correctly and when to seek medical attention.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.