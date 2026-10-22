‘My blood pressure is 153/105. What should I do?’

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You check your blood pressure and find that it reads 153/105 mmHg. You might feel perfectly fine, but should you be concerned about a number this high? Is it enough to sit down, relax and check again, or do you need to see a doctor?
Someone recently raised this concern on Quora, asking what to do after recording a blood pressure reading of 153/105.
Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director and HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains why this reading should not be ignored, how to recheck your blood pressure correctly and when to seek medical attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Is a blood pressure reading of 153/105 dangerous?
Yes, a reading of 153/105 mmHg is considered high blood pressure. Although stress, anxiety, pain, caffeine or recent physical activity can temporarily raise blood pressure, consistently elevated readings can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney damage.
“One isolated reading does not define a diagnosis, but consistently high readings should never be ignored,” says Dr Juneja.
Even if you don’t have symptoms, a reading this high warrants timely medical evaluation, especially if it remains elevated when you check again after resting.
What should you do immediately after getting this reading?
The first step is to stay calm and avoid panicking, as anxiety itself can temporarily raise blood pressure. Sit comfortably in a quiet place, keep your feet flat on the floor and rest for five to 10 minutes before checking again.
“Yes. Blood pressure should ideally be rechecked after resting quietly for 5 to 10 minutes,” explains Dr Juneja.
Take two readings about a minute apart and note both values. Make sure you are seated comfortably, use the correct cuff size and avoid talking during the measurement. Avoid smoking, caffeine, and strenuous physical activity around the time you check your blood pressure.
If you have already been prescribed blood pressure medication, continue taking it as directed by your doctor. Do not take extra doses or change your medication on your own to bring the reading down quickly.
When should you seek urgent medical attention?
A reading of 153/105 mmHg requires medical follow-up, but it does not automatically mean you need emergency care. Your symptoms and how high your blood pressure rises also matter.
Warning signs include chest pain, shortness of breath, a severe headache, vision changes, confusion, weakness on one side of the body or difficulty speaking. These may indicate a serious complication, such as a stroke or heart problem.
If you experience any of these symptoms, seek emergency medical care immediately, regardless of your blood pressure reading. Do not wait to recheck your blood pressure before getting help.
If your blood pressure reaches 180/120 mmHg or higher, wait at least one minute and measure it again. If it remains that high but you have no symptoms, contact a healthcare professional immediately for guidance. If you also experience chest pain, breathlessness, vision changes, confusion or other concerning symptoms, seek emergency care.
If your readings remain around 153/105 mmHg and you have no emergency symptoms, arrange a prompt medical consultation rather than waiting for the next routine check-up.
What if your blood pressure remains around 153/105?
Your doctor may recommend further blood pressure measurements, home monitoring, blood tests, an ECG or an assessment of kidney function, depending on your medical history and overall cardiovascular risk.
Treatment may involve medication or adjustments to an existing prescription, alongside lifestyle changes such as reducing salt intake, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly as advised, improving sleep, limiting alcohol and managing stress.
“High blood pressure is often called a ‘silent killer’ because many people feel completely normal despite having significantly elevated readings,” says Dr Juneja.
This is why regular monitoring matters, even when you feel well. A persistently high reading deserves medical attention before it contributes to longer-term complications.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.