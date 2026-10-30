‘My blood pressure hit 230/110. This simple hold helped bring it down’

Neuroscientist Janet Peets recently shared how isometric exercises, which involve holding a position without moving the joints, may help lower blood pressure without cardio.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “My blood pressure hit 230/110. This simple hold is one of the things that helped bring it down. 👇 And it’s NOT cardio. In 2023, a big analysis of 270 studies compared every type of exercise for lowering blood pressure. Isometric exercise, where you hold one position, came out on top overall. Wall sits led the pack, and handgrip holds came close.”

Referring to a personal reading of 230/110, she highlighted research comparing different types of exercise and pointed to wall sits and handgrip holds as potentially effective options. She also suggested starting with short holds and emphasised the importance of breathing continuously. However, while such exercises may support long-term blood pressure management, a dangerously high reading requires urgent medical assessment, not exercise.