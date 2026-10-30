‘My blood pressure hit 230/110. This simple hold helped bring it down’

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Neuroscientist Janet Peets recently shared how isometric exercises, which involve holding a position without moving the joints, may help lower blood pressure without cardio.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “My blood pressure hit 230/110. This simple hold is one of the things that helped bring it down. 👇 And it’s NOT cardio. In 2023, a big analysis of 270 studies compared every type of exercise for lowering blood pressure. Isometric exercise, where you hold one position, came out on top overall. Wall sits led the pack, and handgrip holds came close.”
Referring to a personal reading of 230/110, she highlighted research comparing different types of exercise and pointed to wall sits and handgrip holds as potentially effective options. She also suggested starting with short holds and emphasised the importance of breathing continuously. However, while such exercises may support long-term blood pressure management, a dangerously high reading requires urgent medical assessment, not exercise.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How do isometric exercises help lower blood pressure?
Isometric exercises involve contracting muscles without changing their length or moving the joints through a range of motion. Wall sits, planks, and handgrip holds are common examples, unlike walking or cycling, which involve continuous movement.
Dr Vimlesh Pandey, Consultant Cardiologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains that regular isometric training at an appropriate intensity may help lower resting blood pressure by improving how blood vessels regulate resistance to blood flow.
“This can reduce the pressure the heart has to pump against,” he says.
Some studies have reported reductions of around 5–10 mmHg in systolic blood pressure with isometric training. However, the results can vary, and these exercises should be viewed as an addition to standard hypertension management. “The key point is that isometrics may be of some help in the long term in terms of blood pressure control. They are not going to bring a dangerously high reading down in a flash,” Dr Pandey cautions.
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Can people with hypertension practise wall sits and planks?
People whose hypertension is well controlled may be able to practise isometric exercises after consulting their cardiologist, particularly if they have underlying heart disease or other complications.
However, wall sits and planks can significantly raise blood pressure during exercise, even when resting blood pressure is controlled.
“Wall sits, and planks in particular can cause a very marked rise in BP during the exercise,” Dr Pandey says. He recommends introducing these exercises gradually, ideally under professional guidance, rather than attempting prolonged holds at home.
What precautions should you follow?
Dr Pandey recommends the following precautions when practising isometric exercises:
* Keep breathing: Never hold your breath while maintaining a position.
* Avoid overexertion: Do not strain or push yourself to exhaustion.
* Know when to stop: Stop immediately if you experience chest discomfort, dizziness, unusual breathlessness or a severe headache.
People taking blood pressure medication should not skip or change their doses because they have started exercising. Some antihypertensive medicines can cause dizziness or a drop in blood pressure when standing, so discuss any concerns with their doctor.
What if your blood pressure is 230/110?
A reading of 230/110 mmHg is dangerously high and requires urgent medical assessment. Do not attempt wall sits, planks or handgrip exercises to bring it down. “If you have any chest pain, breathlessness, weakness, visual disturbance or difficulty speaking, call an ambulance straight away,” Dr Pandey advises.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.