‘My blood pressure was 116-71. Can I still have a heart attack? I’ve been so nervous about it’

If you ever feel chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or pain in your arm or jaw, seek medical help immediately

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 09:30 AM IST
blood pressureIs blood pressure really high? (Photo: Freepik)
A Quora user wanted to know: “My blood pressure was 116-71. Can I still have a heart attack? I’ve been so nervous about it,” so we reached out to experts who said that a blood pressure reading of 116/71 mmHg is actually normal and healthy. “It means your heart is pumping blood at a good pressure and there’s no immediate reason to worry. A normal range is usually between 90/60 and 120/80 mmHg, so you are doing well in that area,” said Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Chief CVTS surgeon, Cardiovascular and Thoracic, MICS, Trauma and Transplant surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

However, it’s important to know that heart attacks don’t always depend only on blood pressure.

“They can happen due to blockages in heart arteries, high cholesterol, smoking, stress, diabetes, or family history. Even people with normal blood pressure can have heart issues if other risk factors are present,” added Dr Pal.

As such, experts recommend monitoring cholesterol, blood sugar, waist circumference, and stress levels. “Unmanaged stress, sleep deprivation, or any other form of emotional burnout can increase the levels of stress hormones like cortisol, which can affect the heart indirectly. Subtle symptoms in women might include fatigue, pain in the jaw or back rather than classic chest pain,” said Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Focus on simple preventive habits, including eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; avoiding fried or oily foods; exercising regularly; sleeping well; and managing stress through deep breathing or meditation.

blood pressure Is this blood pressure reading high? (Photo: Quora)

“If you ever feel chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or pain in your arm or jaw, seek medical help immediately. Otherwise, keep calm and continue with healthy habits. Anxiety can also make your heart race or cause chest discomfort, but it’s not the same as a heart attack. You’re doing fine, just stay active and get regular check-ups for peace of mind,” said Dr Pal.

Any quick checklist to reduce heart risk?

*Aim for 30–40 minutes of activity most days.

*Eat more fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in fibre; decrease the amount of processed and fried foods.

Also Read | Neurologist says certain blood pressure, blood sugar medicines could cause feet and ankle swelling, ‘especially in older adults’

*Quit smoking, limit the use of alcohol, and manage sleep.

*Go for annual heart check-ups after 35 years, or earlier if there is a family history.

*A calm mind and consistent lifestyle are your heart’s best protection, not just a good BP reading.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

