‘My glucose is 81 mg/dL, but my A1C is prediabetic at 5.7%. Which one is right?’

Blood sugar naturally rises and falls during the day depending on meals, activity, stress, sleep, and other factors. So, if glucose results show a good 81 mg/dL but HbA1c is 5.7 per cent, which reading should one go by? To answer this Quora query: ‘My glucose is good at 81, but my A1C is prediabetic at 5.7. Which one is right?’, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD- diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that both results can be correct because they measure different things.

“A glucose reading of 81 mg/dL tells you what your blood sugar was at that particular moment, while HbA1c gives a broader picture of your average blood sugar over roughly the past two to three months. So, a normal glucose value does not necessarily cancel out a borderline HbA1c,” said Dr Negalur.