‘My glucose is 81 mg/dL, but my A1C is prediabetic at 5.7%. Which one is right?’

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Blood sugar naturally rises and falls during the day depending on meals, activity, stress, sleep, and other factors. So, if glucose results show a good 81 mg/dL but HbA1c is 5.7 per cent, which reading should one go by? To answer this Quora query: ‘My glucose is good at 81, but my A1C is prediabetic at 5.7. Which one is right?’, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD- diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that both results can be correct because they measure different things.
“A glucose reading of 81 mg/dL tells you what your blood sugar was at that particular moment, while HbA1c gives a broader picture of your average blood sugar over roughly the past two to three months. So, a normal glucose value does not necessarily cancel out a borderline HbA1c,” said Dr Negalur.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
You can have a normal fasting glucose when you get tested but experience higher readings after meals or at other times. “HbA1c captures the effect of these fluctuations over time, which is why the two results may not always appear to match,” Dr Negalur told indianexpress.com.
Dr Negalur said that an HbA1c of 5.7 per cent is at the lower threshold for the prediabetes range; it does not mean you have diabetes. “Diabetes is generally diagnosed at an HbA1c of 6.5 per cent or higher, while values below 5.7 per cent are considered normal. A borderline result should be viewed as an early warning rather than a diagnosis of diabetes,” said Dr Negalur.
There is no need to panic, but it is worth paying attention to. “At this stage, lifestyle changes can make a meaningful difference. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, eating balanced meals with appropriate portions and limiting excess sugar and refined carbohydrates can help prevent further progression,” said Dr Negalur.
If the result is unexpected, repeating HbA1c after a few months can help, Dr Negalur clarified. “Depending on your overall risk profile, a doctor may also suggest fasting and post-meal glucose testing. It is better to look at the pattern rather than decide based on one isolated number. Also, conditions such as anaemia and certain blood disorders can sometimes affect HbA1c results, so these factors should be considered when interpreting the test.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.