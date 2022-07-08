‘Never easy’: Chhavi Mittal on telling her kids about cancer diagnosis

The road to recovery after a disease is surely an arduous one. But, so is the process of accepting the reality and starting with treatment as early as possible. And it is never easy to break the news to your loved ones.

Chhavi Mittal, too, faced a similar dilemma when she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Calling it a ‘not so easy task’, Chhavi took to Instagram to share how she broke the news of her diagnoses to her children. “Breaking the news of cancer to your kids is never easy. But it doesn’t have to be difficult either. If problems can be dealt with as matter of factly as possible, then they will seem as matter of fact, too! It’s as simple as that,” she captioned the post.

She went to to share that her 9-year-old daughter was “little scared”, and soon “she started crying.”

“She knows that cancer is bad, and that it’s a life-threatening disease. But I explained to her that it is ok; not every cancer is bad and that we found it early,” Chhavi said.

Chhavi added that she told her daughter it would be a simple a surgery, much like a C-section. “We will just go to the hospital, do a simple surgery, and we will get the lump out. I will recover from this,” she recollected telling her daughter.

The actor said that she also assured her daughter that she would be fine, and “before you know it, I am going to be back in the gym and I am going to be back shouting at you again, so you know enjoy while it lasts.”

However, speaking about the same to her 3-year-old son was not as challenging, she revealed. “He is too young to understand that thing,” she said.

“I told him that I was hurt. He thinks I was running in the garden and suffered a fall. I got hurt, I cried, and it’s going to be ok,” she added.

