‘The solution isn’t a sedative’: Pharmacist recommends must-have foods to avoid 3 am wake-ups

Pharmacist and digital creator Ariana Medizade says melatonin might help you fall asleep, but it’s not enough to help you power through those 3 am wake-ups. For that, you need a spoonful of healthy fat right before you doze off. “When glucose drops, your body releases cortisol and adrenaline to bring it back up. That stress surge is what pulls you out of sleep. The solution isn’t a sedative-it’s stable blood sugar!” she explains in her latest Instagram video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Let’s unpack this

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant in internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, explained that waking up in the middle of the night can have multiple reasons. “Factors can include stress, anxiety, drinking caffeinated drinks before bed, taking certain medications, hormonal changes, especially during periods or menopause in women, and medical conditions like acid reflux, asthma, or bladder problems,” she told indianexpress.com.

Late dinners, high-carbohydrate meals at night, poor sleep, stress, or certain medications can also cause high early-morning blood sugar levels. According to her, lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine, managing stress levels, and eating well-balanced meals can help in this regard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Medizade (@wellness.pharm)

What can you eat?

From a nutritional standpoint, Veena V, chief clinical dietician, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru said that well balanced meals should include foods that do not spike sugar levels help in countering insulin resistance, a condition where the body is unable to regulate insulin levels that control blood sugar levels.

According to her, nutrient-dense foods like nuts, seeds, and leafy greens can help in managing insulin resistance by supplying essential nutrients that support metabolic health. “Foods like coconut oil, ghee, and fatty fish provide healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These healthy fats can improve insulin sensitivity by reducing inflammation, which is often linked to insulin resistance,” said Veena.

“These foods are part of healthy complex carbohydrates, and also contain antioxidant properties that are not harmful and their consumption would not worsen the body’s condition. It is also important to move away from simple to complex carbohydrates and foods with low glycemic index,” she told indianexpress.com.

Veena also mentioned that the control of insulin resistance additionally depends on the quantity and timing of food consumption, which has to be integrated with healthy exercise and activity. “While these foods are important in controlling insulin resistance, their efficacy depends on the overall consumption pattern and their quality,” said Veena.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.