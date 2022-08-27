scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

This monsoon, keep your health in check with these food items

From probiotics to fruits, Deepti Khatuja, Head- Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, suggested including immunity-boosting foods into your diets this season

"Probiotics are packed with good bacteria that act on our digestive system and boost our immunity. Include yogurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans," said Deepti Khatuja, Head- Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute. (Photo: Pexels)

The monsoon season not only brings much-needed respite from the sweltering heat but also brings along an array of health woes. Seasonal cold, flu, typhoid, and mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and stomach infections are very common in this season.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Bolstering the immune system is the key to building resistance and combat infections. Practising mindful eating behaviours, choosing seasonal foods, staying physically active, and being positive is the best way to maintain good health status,” said Deepti Khatuja, Head – Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

From probiotics to fruits, she suggested including certain foods — which help boost immunity — in the diet regimen during the rainy season.

Firstly, she recommended plenty of fluids such as warm concoctions, herbal teas, broths, and soups. Speaking about the importance of fluids in this season, she said, “These drinks are rehydrating, maintain electrolyte balance, detoxify the system, and are essential for building a robust immune system.”

According to her, adding seasonal fruits like Jamun, pears, plum, cherries, peaches, papaya, apples, and pomegranates meets the increasing demands of nutrients like vitamins A, C, antioxidants, and fibre.

Also Read |Here’s what makes olive the ‘ultimate heart-healthy snack’

Khatuja suggested adding plenty of various gourds (bottle gourd, bitter gourd, ash gourd, ridge gourd, snake gourd) and other veggies including cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, okra, and radish liberally to your regular diet plan. They help foster good gut health and immune activity, the expert said.

Advertisement

Spices and herbs including turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg are bestowed with anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and immune-boosting activities. “They work amazingly well to support the immune system by regulating immune cells like T-cells that help the body defend against pathogens. Add these spices generously to your regular cooking during this weather and uplift your overall health,” she told indianexpress.com.

Additionally, she stressed the inclusion of nuts and seeds, which are loaded with proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

“Probiotics are packed with good bacteria that act on our digestive system and boost our immunity. Include yogurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans,” she said.

Advertisement

Dietitian Manpreet also shared a list of food items that should be consumed this season to boost immunity. “As per Ayurveda, with change in season, we need to change our diet,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. She suggested eating foods such as — nachni, ginger, boiled peanuts, Jamun, root vegetables (suran, arbi), mushrooms, probiotics and fermented foods, pulses, rajgira (amaranth flour), and corn.

 

“Avoid street food like pre-cut fruit, fried food, junk food, or any street food as there is a major possibility of food contamination that causes GI tract illness,” Khatuja added.

Also Read |‘Foodies assemble’ in Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post; take a look at what they relished

She also suggested avoiding eating raw salads and steaming them before eating during the rainy season as they are more prone to catching infections that may affect the immune system. Meat and seafood should also be avoided during the monsoon season as the risks of waterborne diseases and food poisoning are high, the expert said.

“Nutrition and immunity depend on the food you eat. Therefore, we should be conscious of what we are eating. While eating right and maintaining hygiene can go a long way in keeping you safe during the rainy season, you cannot completely avoid illnesses. Monsoons, paired with the current COVID scenario, can pose bigger problems. So, one needs to take extra measures to protect our health and be prepared for any adversity,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:10:22 pm
Next Story

OnePlus launches budget friendly Nord wired earphones in India

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘Sanatan Dharma’
Tripura

RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘Sanatan Dharma’

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kunal Rawal and Arpita's pre wedding bash, gallery
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a glamorous affair; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement