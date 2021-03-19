Musk melon or kharbuja: Why you must have it this season

The days are getting warmer. That is why one needs to make certain changes to their daily routine and incorporate more seasonal fruits and vegetables. Fruits not only help keep the body hydrated and full but also help build one’s immunity in the long run. While all fruits have their own benefits, one fruit that you must have as part of your summer diet is musk melon.

Relished for their sweetness and juiciness, musk melons are easily available in the market during this time of the year. Besides keeping your body hydrated, there are some other health benefits that the fruit offers.

Want to know more? Check out what celebrity nutritionist Munmum Ganeriwal had to say.

“Musk melons are cooling and help in constipation, bladder infections, ulcers, fatigue, colitis, and blood pressure. Low in calories, it is also great for the skin and has eye-strengthening vitamin A. It ranks low on the glycemic index while being high on nutrition. Eat it any way you like but do not miss the muskmelons this season,” she said.

The fiber-content of musk melons helps add bulk to one’s diet and reduces constipation. The good amount of folic acid present in musk melons has anti-coagulant effects. These help in dissolving blood clots, reducing water retention and easing muscle cramping, and giving relief from pain.

Besides strengthening the eyes, vitamin A is also beneficial for the epithelial cells of the skin and keeps them healthy.

You can also make a delicious curry or sabzi of this wonder fruit!

Ganeriwal shared the easy recipe.

“A unique, tasty absolutely delicious sabzi made from a ‘fruit’ to try this early summer. Perfect for this time of the year when musk melon has started arriving in the markets and the rising temperatures make us crave light food. Kharbuja sabzi is quick, simple, and easy to make,” she said.

Ingredients

Musk melon – small cubes, chopped and peeled

Oil

Mustard seeds

Asafoetida

Watermelon, chopped and peeled

Salt

Spices

Method

*Peel and chop the musk melon into small cubes (even better if the fruit is slightly raw). Also, peel and chop watermelon.

*In a wok, heat some oil, and once hot add mustard seeds, hing, musk melon, watermelon, and salt.

*Let it cook on a low flame for about 10 minutes.

*Add simple spices like red chilli powder, dhania-jeera powder, and turmeric.

*Stir and cook till the melons are tender.

*Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Enjoy this sweet and savoury sabzi with piping hot rotis.

“Of course, if a fruit sabzi is too adventurous for your taste buds, you can try eating the fruit as is or use it in your smoothies,” mentioned Ganeriwal.

Would you like to try?

