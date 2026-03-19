Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on three years of sobriety; doctor explains benefits of quitting alcohol

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In a recent conversation on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma revealed that he has not consumed alcohol for three years, implying that he chose sobriety as part of a more disciplined and spiritually aligned lifestyle.
“I haven’t had alcohol in three years. I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” Sharma said, adding he once didn’t perform at a concert where alcohol was served. “There was this concert where I refused to perform… I am performing Shiv Kalash, can’t have people around with a glass of whisky..,” he quipped.
While many people attempt temporary breaks from drinking, doctors say long-term abstinence — especially over several years can bring measurable improvements across multiple organ systems, from the liver and brain to sleep cycles and metabolism.
According to Dr Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant and Director of Gastroenterology at Aakash Healthcare, the body begins repairing itself soon after alcohol consumption stops, and these benefits accumulate significantly over time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
View this post on Instagram
The liver begins to repair itself
The liver is the organ most affected by alcohol, as it performs the bulk of alcohol metabolism. “Alcohol causes inflammation and fat accumulation within liver cells,” says Dr Malhotra. “When a person stops drinking, this inflammation gradually reduces, allowing the liver to regenerate and restore normal metabolic functions — provided irreversible damage such as cirrhosis has not already developed.”
The brain undergoes gradual neurological recovery
Long-term alcohol consumption can impair neural pathways and reduce brain volume in areas responsible for memory, judgment, and decision-making. “Sustained sobriety allows the brain to undergo neuroplastic recovery,” explains Dr Malhotra. “Neural networks strengthen again, and some of the structural and functional changes caused by alcohol can partially reverse.”
Sleep cycles stabilise
Alcohol often disrupts the body’s REM sleep cycle, leading to poor-quality rest even if someone falls asleep quickly. “When alcohol is removed from the system, the sleep architecture slowly stabilises,” Dr Malhotra notes. “Over months or years, deeper and more restorative sleep patterns can return.” However, in the early months of sobriety, some individuals may experience temporary sleep disturbances while the body readjusts, he adds.
Metabolism and cardiovascular health improve
Alcohol contributes excess calories and can disrupt blood sugar regulation and metabolic balance. “Once alcohol is removed from the diet, calorie intake decreases and insulin sensitivity often improves,” says Dr Malhotra. “This can lead to better blood sugar control, healthier weight, and improved cardiovascular indicators.”
The recovery timeline after quitting alcohol
Recovery from long-term alcohol use typically happens in phases, explains Dr Malhotra:
First few weeks:
The body begins detoxification. Blood pressure may improve, liver inflammation may begin to reduce, and sleep patterns may begin to adjust.
Within months:
Metabolic health improves. People may experience better digestion, improved energy levels, and more stable mood patterns.
After one to two years:
Neurological recovery becomes more evident. Cognitive functions such as memory, concentration, and executive functioning often show measurable improvement.
Around three years:
Many individuals experience long-term stabilisation of sleep cycles, stronger immune function, improved cardiovascular health, and a significantly lower risk of alcohol-related diseases such as liver disease, stroke, and certain cancers.
“Long-term abstinence allows organs to gradually repair themselves and restores many of the body’s normal physiological processes,” Dr Malhotra explains.
Does the brain’s reward system reset?
“Chronic alcohol exposure alters the reward circuits of the brain, making natural pleasures less rewarding and increasing cravings for alcohol,” says Dr Malhotra.
After quitting, the brain must recalibrate. In the early months, people may experience cravings, anxiety, or mood fluctuations, a phase often referred to as post-acute withdrawal.
But with long-term sobriety, the brain gradually readjusts. “Over time, dopamine pathways become more responsive to natural rewards such as exercise, social interaction, and achievement,” Dr Malhotra adds. “As neural circuits stabilise, cravings usually decline and emotional regulation improves.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.