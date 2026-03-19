Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on three years of sobriety; doctor explains benefits of quitting alcohol

In a recent conversation on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma revealed that he has not consumed alcohol for three years, implying that he chose sobriety as part of a more disciplined and spiritually aligned lifestyle.

“I haven’t had alcohol in three years. I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” Sharma said, adding he once didn’t perform at a concert where alcohol was served. “There was this concert where I refused to perform… I am performing Shiv Kalash, can’t have people around with a glass of whisky..,” he quipped.

While many people attempt temporary breaks from drinking, doctors say long-term abstinence — especially over several years can bring measurable improvements across multiple organ systems, from the liver and brain to sleep cycles and metabolism.