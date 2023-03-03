Music therapy: Experts on harnessing the power of notes and lyrics to make lives better

Raksha Shah’s depression got worse during the COVID-19 lockdown, making her feel extremely isolated at home. The only thing that kept her going was engaging in activities she liked, and on the top of the list was music. As such, with time on her hand, she decided to join music therapy and attended daily sessions with a group of senior citizens who were facing similar problems. Only a few sessions made her feel better and even gave her the confidence to perform songs in front of others. “I can say that music therapy gave my life a new meaning,” she told indianexpress.com.

Shah’s sessions were facilitated by Jyoti Sharma, psychologist and founder, Music Therapy India, who described herself as “musically gifted” and said that her father and grandmother used music as a form of relaxation and recreation, which she adopted in her own life. But she did not stop at just that. She took her passion for music a notch higher and amalgamated it with psychology to help those with physical and mental ailments with the power of notes and lyrics.

But what is music therapy?

According to Cleveland Clinic, music therapy is the “clinical use of music to accomplish individualised goals such as reducing stress, improving mood and self-expression. It is an evidence-based therapy well-established in the health community. Music therapy experiences may include listening, singing, playing instruments, or composing music.”

Elucidating its benefits, Sharma said, “There are numerous neurotransmitters in the brain that secrete hormones because of outside stimulus. When a person is stressed, cortisol and adrenal are produced by the brain. But on the other hand, music stimulates ‘happy hormones’ called dopamine in the brain, which makes a person feel joyful.”

According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, music therapy exhibited a significant reduction in depressive symptoms, making it “an important nonpharmacological intervention used in the treatment of psychiatric and behavioral disorders with a curative effect on depression.”

Along similar lines, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali, said, “On a neurological level, music can activate various regions of the brain, such as the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for problem-solving and decision-making. It can also stimulate the limbic system, which is responsible for regulating emotions. By activating these areas of the brain, music therapy can help reduce symptoms of mental health issues and provide relief from distress.”

Does all kinds of music help?

Experts share that different types of music can help with mental health in different ways. “Music that is relaxing can help reduce stress and anxiety, while upbeat music can help improve mood and energy levels. Music with positive lyrics can help boost self-esteem and give motivation, and listening to music can also be a great form of self-expression and provide a sense of connection to others,” Dr Kapoor explained.

But there is more, as the expert shared that music therapy can also help with improvement in speech, building fine and gross motor skills, and dealing with memory issues and learning disabilities.

For instance, Harmeet Kaur Chhabra’s 9-year-old daughter, Ajuni, was facing developmental delays — she was unable to reach her learning milestones according to the growth parameters. Alongside, other early interventions, Chhabra used the power of music therapy to help her daughter cope with her learning skills.

“Ajuni’s therapist used song-making as a technique to help her with her pronunciation, which she did by incorporating sounds and words my daughter was familiar with. Using these words in a musical framework enabled Ajuni to speak those words correctly and express herself. Adding to that, playing various musical instruments aided Ajuni’s motor development,” Chhabra told indianexpress.com.

Similarly, Taarini Marwaha Malhotra, a counselling psychologist and music therapist who stuttered since childhood, employed singing to make her speech and language better. “I realised that music had a rhythm, beat and flow to it, and whenever I would talk in a sing-song way, my stutter would reduce,” she shared with this outlet.

At the same time, a 12-year-old patient of hers, who was on the autism spectrum, was extremely intrigued by sounds. “I realised that music played a huge part in his social communication. So, I helped him convey messages through the music he otherwise could not express. Also, a study in the Journal of Music Therapy indicates that music therapy can improve social behaviours and joint attention in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD),” she added.

While there are prescribed tracks that have been researched for their specific benefits, psychologists believe that personal music preferences are what help their patients the most. Experts said that patients might be familiar with certain songs that they listen to in their private time and can easily relate to. “As such, these songs help more sometimes than the prescribed melodies,” they said.

Sharing another case study, Sharma recollected her experience of helping a 90-year-old Pakistani woman revive her memories using music therapy. “Through the technique of song reminiscence to ignite old memories, I played and sang Punjabi songs which the old lady remembered immediately. She started humming the tunes as well and was able to associate the music with memories of past events,” she shared.

According to research published in the Journal of Music Therapy, the treatment can be used as an alternative therapy and can function as a medium for people with dementia (PwD) to engage more actively with their environment and to better express their emotions. “Although dementia is characterised, in particular, by a disturbance of higher cortical functions (such as memory, thinking, and judgment), PwD can often still remember the lyrics of songs they learned as children,” it said, adding that the use of music therapy in people with cognitive impairments and dementia can help improve the perceived quality of life and well-being and may delay the progress of the disorder.

Concluding, experts suggest that one must speak with their medical practitioner in case they would like to explore the benefits of music therapy. “While music can comprise a treatment plan, in case of severe ailments, music does not constitute an adequate treatment and must be combined with other interventions according to an expert’s discretion,” Sharma said.

