‘Listening to my favourite music helps me emotionally reset’: Shaheen Bhatt on feeling overwhelmed

There are many instances when we feel a surge of emotions that stand beyond our control. It is in moments like these we feel extremely overwhelmed and anxious. If you have ever felt like this, then you can always take clues from what Shaheen Bhatt does.

The writer — who has always been vocal about her struggle with mental health issues such as anxiety, panic attacks, and depression – – once again opened up about what she does when she feels overwhelmed. Taking to Instagram, she said, “Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I take a couple of deep breaths, pause and listen to my favourite album.” She further said she makes time for herself.

Shaheen shared she has a playlist which comprises “a whole bunch of my favourite songs and artistes, which include Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Incubus, Taylor Swift, and Gnarls Barkley,” adding, “These artists just immediately brighten my day up.”

She further added that music helps her in coming out of the spiral and reset her emotionally.

Music possesses a therapeutic quality which lightens our mood and makes us feel better. Explaining its benefits, Tanushree Sangma, Expressive Arts Based Therapist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare told indianexpress.com, “Music has a therapeutic quality to it, which can be experienced when you listen to music on your way to work, school, in the morning as a part of self-care ritual, before a performance or test to calm or relax oneself.”

What is music therapy?

Defining music therapy, Tanushree said, “It is an evidence-based psychotherapy used in the treatment of clinical and mental health disorders ranging from autism spectrum disorders, anxiety and mood disorders, substance use disorders to dementia.”

She further revealed this therapy is specially designed as per the clinical needs of the patient and it is important that it is practised under the supervision and care of a trained mental health professional.

Further, she said music affects each person differently. The aspects which bring about the change in thoughts and mood of a person involve the “tempo, pace, melody, beats, instrument, and even the lyrics.”

She added that the individual’s frame of mind or their music preference is also an important aspect of the therapy.

Is music therapy a replacement for medical help?

The expert said the type of therapy to be given to an individual depends on a lot of factors, such as their clinical symptoms and their personality.

