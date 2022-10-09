scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

‘Listening to my favourite music helps me emotionally reset’: Shaheen Bhatt on feeling overwhelmed

"Music has a therapeutic quality to it, which can be experienced when you listen to music on your way to work, in the morning as a part of self-care ritual, before a performance or test to calm or relax oneself," an expert said

menatl healthShaheen Bhatt shares what she does when she feels overwhelmed (Source: Shaheen Bhatt)

There are many instances when we feel a surge of emotions that stand beyond our control. It is in moments like these we feel extremely overwhelmed and anxious. If you have ever felt like this, then you can always take clues from what Shaheen Bhatt does. 

The writer — who has always been vocal about her struggle with mental health issues such as anxiety, panic attacks, and depression – – once again opened up about what she does when she feels overwhelmed. Taking to Instagram, she said, “Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I take a couple of deep breaths, pause and listen to my favourite album.” She further said she makes time for herself. 

Also Read | |Shaheen Bhatt on living with social anxiety: ‘I don’t know how much eye contact is enough’

Shaheen shared she has a playlist which comprises “a whole bunch of my favourite songs and artistes, which include Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Incubus, Taylor Swift, and Gnarls Barkley,” adding, “These artists just immediately brighten my day up.”

She further added that music helps her in coming out of the spiral and reset her emotionally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotify India (@spotifyindia)

Music possesses a therapeutic quality which lightens our mood and makes us feel better. Explaining its benefits, Tanushree Sangma, Expressive Arts Based Therapist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare told indianexpress.com, “Music has a therapeutic quality to it, which can be experienced when you listen to music on your way to work, school, in the morning as a part of self-care ritual, before a performance or test to calm or relax oneself.”

What is music therapy?

Defining music therapy, Tanushree said, “It is an evidence-based psychotherapy used in the treatment of clinical and mental health disorders ranging from autism spectrum disorders, anxiety and mood disorders, substance use disorders to dementia.”

She further revealed this therapy is specially designed as per the clinical needs of the patient and it is important that it is practised under the supervision and care of a trained mental health professional.

Also Read | |Shaheen Bhatt talks about experiencing a panic attack: ‘It feels like you are dying’

Further, she said music affects each person differently. The aspects which bring about the change in thoughts and mood of a person involve the “tempo, pace, melody, beats, instrument, and even the lyrics.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) 

She added that the individual’s frame of mind or their music preference is also an important aspect of the therapy.

Is music therapy a replacement for medical help?

Advertisement

The expert said the type of therapy to be given to an individual depends on a lot of factors, such as their clinical symptoms and their personality. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 05:25:42 pm
Next Story

Congress presidential poll: Lukewarm response to Shashi Tharoor’s campaign in Mumbai

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

nora fatehi
Nora Fatehi oozes glamour and style, one look at a time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement