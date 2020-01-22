Should diabetics eat mushrooms?

Mushrooms are good for managing weight. (Source: File Photo) Mushrooms are good for managing weight. (Source: File Photo)

Increased inflammation in the body can lead to many lifestyle conditions, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. This is because abnormal inflammation in the body alters insulin’s action, leading to a person developing such conditions. Which is why it is essential to include anti-inflammatory foods in one’s diet, and one such food is mushroom.

Mushrooms, a type of non-starchy vegetable, are rich in soluble fibre, which helps maintain the body’s blood sugar level. Recall that diabetes, a chronic health condition, makes the body unresponsive to insulin, leading to a spike in the blood sugar levels.

ALSO READ | Type 2 diabetes: Drinking this beverage for breakfast can help lower blood sugar levels

Its important to take anti-inflammatory foods for diabetics. (Source: File Photo) Its important to take anti-inflammatory foods for diabetics. (Source: File Photo)

Here is what you need to know

According to a Department of AYUSH, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare review, the consumption of oyster mushroom “appears to be effective in controlling glycemic control, lipid profile and diabetic quality of life, and acceptability of mushroom biscuits were excellent.”

Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, states that eating white button mushrooms daily could act as prebiotic by improving microbial community in the gut, which could then improve the regulation of glucose in the liver.

Studies have consistently linked non-starchy vegetables to lowered risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and cancer. Unlike starchy vegetables that are high in carbohydrates, non-starchy vegetables are very low in carbohydrates. According to the American Diabetes Association, about half of a diabetics’ diet should be made up of non-starchy vegetables.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food Bloggers Corner 🌱 (@foodbloggerscorner) on Jan 7, 2020 at 11:55pm PST

*Mushrooms also have a low-glycemic index which means they contain low amount of carbs that do not lead to a spike in the blood sugar levels as significantly compared to high carbohydrate foods like bread and pasta.

*They are good for managing weight, which also helps keep blood sugar levels under control. As a low-calorie food that has high water and fibre content, mushrooms are also known to keep one fuller for longer, preventing overeating.

*Besides, they contain vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K.

*Adding more mushrooms to your diet could even reduce the amount of ‘bad’ cholesterol in your body.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd