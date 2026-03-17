Why your metabolism slows down after 30: Orthopaedic experts warn of ‘silent’ muscle and bone loss you can’t feel yet

Many people assume that muscle loss and weaker bones are concerns that only appear much later in life. However, these changes can begin earlier than most people realise. Recently, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vora highlighted this issue in an Instagram video. According to him, declining muscle mass, known medically as sarcopenia, remains one of the most overlooked health concerns in India. He mentioned in the caption: “After 30, muscle and bone loss begin quietly. If you don’t challenge your body, it slowly gets weaker (sic).”

In the video, he said, “Every doctor will tell you to eat well and sleep well, but almost nobody talks about this. After the age of 30, your body starts losing muscle. You cannot feel it happening, but it is happening right now. This is called sarcopenia, and it is one of the most ignored health problems in India. And this muscle loss does not just make you look weaker. It slows down your metabolism. So suddenly you are eating the same food you always ate, but your body is storing it differently. The weight creeps up, and nobody connects it back to muscle loss.”

Alongside muscle decline, he also drew attention to another gradual process that often goes unnoticed: bone loss. Over time, bones can lose density and strength, making them more fragile. Dr Vora warned that this may only become apparent when a fracture occurs after what appears to be a minor fall or injury. “Now add bone density to this. As you age, your bones quietly become thinner and more fragile. Osteoporosis does not announce itself. It shows up one day as a fracture from a fall that should have been nothing,” he explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To address both muscle and bone loss, Dr Vora emphasised the role of strength training, particularly lifting weights. According to him, building and maintaining muscle through resistance exercise can play a key role in protecting metabolism, bone density, and long-term physical function. “The single most powerful thing you can do to fight both of these is pick up heavy weights and lift them. Strength training isn’t just for aesthetics — it’s one of the most powerful ways to protect your metabolism, bones, and long-term health. And I want to be very clear, if the weight in your hand is not making you work, it is not doing anything for you. Your body only adapts to challenges it has not faced before,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Vora stressed that strength training is not limited to athletes or highly fit individuals. People of different ages and fitness levels can gradually build muscle and improve physical resilience through regular exercise. “Start at any age. Start at any fitness level, but start. Strength training is not about looking good. It is about making sure your body works for you at 50, 60, 70, and beyond,” he concluded.

But why does muscle mass begin to decline after the age of 30?

Dr (Prof.) Raju Vaishya, senior consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, tells indianexpress.com, “Muscle mass naturally begins to decline after about age 30 due to a process known as age-related sarcopenia. This occurs because of reduced muscle protein synthesis, gradual loss of muscle fibres, hormonal changes (decline in testosterone, estrogen, and growth hormone), lower physical activity, and sometimes inadequate protein intake.

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On average, Dr Vaishya notes, “adults lose around 3-5% of muscle mass per decade after 30,” and the decline accelerates after midlife. Since muscle is a metabolically active tissue, he says, losing muscle slows the basal metabolic rate, making fat gain and metabolic disorders such as insulin resistance more likely. Over time, reduced muscle mass leads to declining strength, poorer balance, and reduced physical function. This increases the risk of falls, fractures, frailty, and loss of independence with ageing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Manan Vora (@dr.mananvora)

How are muscle loss and bone density connected?

Muscle and bone function as a biological unit. Dr Vaishya states, “Muscles generate forces that stimulate bones to maintain or increase their density. When muscle mass declines, the mechanical load on bones decreases, which contributes to progressive bone loss and increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.”

The safest and most effective way to start building muscle and protecting bone health

For beginners, Dr Vaishya notes, the safest approach is to start gradually with structured resistance training and focus on correct technique rather than heavy weights. Body-weight exercises (such as squats, wall push-ups, and lunges), resistance bands, or light weights are ideal starting points.

A practical strategy is 2-3 sessions per week, targeting all major muscle groups. Intensity can be increased progressively as strength improves. “Beginners should also combine training with adequate protein intake, vitamin D, and regular physical activity, which support muscle repair and bone health,” concludes Dr Vaishya.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.