Muscle Health Awareness Week: How does vitamin E help build muscle health?

It is no secret that diet impacts health. The food you eat can determine the quality of your life. When it comes to muscles, there are some things that must be included in your diet and among them is vitamin E.

“Vitamin E, which is anti-inflammatory and has antioxidants protects the body from free radicals caused by environmental pollutants and stresses. These molecular components attack cells and tissues, causing oxidative stress which, in the long run, can lead to cell damage. It can make the skin look dull, wrinkly, with hair falling and muscles becoming prone to injury,” says Dr Sachin Pawar, MD, head — medical and technical affairs – India Cluster, Procter & Gamble Health Limited.

According to him, vitamin E is necessary for healthy skin, hair, and muscles, as well as to maintain the immune system.

What happens when there is a vitamin E deficiency?

“Fat absorption or digestive problems are almost always associated with vitamin E deficiency. The lack of vitamin E can result in nerves and muscles being damaged, resulting in loss of feeling in the arms and legs, trouble with balance, and problems with vision. Weakened immunity is another sign of vitamin E deficiency; frequent occurrence of colds, as well as slow-healing wounds, are signs,” Dr Pawar says.

Over-exercising, dehydration, and mineral deficiency are the main causes of muscle cramps. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Over-exercising, dehydration, and mineral deficiency are the main causes of muscle cramps. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Role of vitamin E in muscle health

He adds that muscle health depends on exercise and nutrition. “Muscles contract and relax constantly and a muscle cramp occurs when one is suddenly contracted, causing a shooting pain. Over-exercising, dehydration, and mineral deficiency are the main causes of muscle cramps. Vitamin E works as a powerful antioxidant to repair damaged cell membranes, thus easing muscle cramps.”

The sources of vitamin E

Seeds, nuts, oils, fruit and vegetables all are great sources of vitamin E, which can easily be incorporated into our diets, the expert says.

“Vitamin E requirements may vary based on age, gender, and whether you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. Consult your doctor if you’re unsure. Supplements of vitamin E should be taken with a full meal since it is a fat-soluble vitamin. ICMR recommends 7.5 mg to 10 mg of vitamin E per day as a dietary allowance (RDA),” he concludes.

