This is the ultimate ‘superfood’ for digestion and weight loss

Munakka, which is a variety of dehydrated grapes, comes packed with numerous health benefits. So, it is not surprising that many people consume this iron-rich dried fruit regularly, which is also sometimes recommended as part of the diet for those recovering from certain illnesses. Additionally, soaked munakka is also known to ease acidity and soothe the digestive system. Now, in an Instagram post, dietitian Mac Singh shared that munakka is also the “superfood for digestion and weight loss”, as he listed an extensive list of reasons for the praise bestowed upon this dry fruit. Check them out below.

Health benefits of munakka

1. Helps you lose weight. The amount of dietary soluble fiber present in munakka stops you from overeating as they satiate hunger by slowing down digestion. Munakka also contains a fat-burning hormone called leptin.

2. Manages high blood pressure. Munakka contains a compound called resveratrol, which is an antioxidant and also curbs inflammation in cells. Resveratrol helps clear out the deposited plaque in the arteries and also widen them, thus lowering levels of LDL or bad cholesterol.

3. Controls acidity/ gastritis. Drinking overnight-soaked munakka water gives relief from acidity and heartburn. This is owing to its pitta-balancing property, according to Ayurveda. It also has a cooling effect on the stomach.

4. Maintains dental health. Munakka’s antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties help manage the swelling of the gums and heal ulcers. Moreover, chewing 5-7 munakkas helps one get rid of bad breath as it kills or regulates the growth of dental bacteria.

5. Keeps anaemia at bay. Being rich in folate, iron and Vitamin B, munakka helps in treating anaemia, specifically iron-deficiency anaemia in females by improving the haemoglobin levels in the blood.

6. Boosts fertility in men. Munakka belongs to the category of aphrodisiac. These foods improve fertility in males by improving the sperm count. Warm munakka milk at night also helps treat erectile dysfunction.

7. Promotes bone health. If you have arthritis or osteoarthritis, having munakka will be a boon for you, as it is a storehouse of minerals like calcium, magnesium, folate and potassium. This helps in improving bone density.

Adding to this list of health benefits, Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian said that munakka is also beneficial for your hair and skin health, and has anticancer properties, too.

“Eating munakka on a regular basis is good for your hair and skin. It has a lot of antioxidants (compounds preventing cellular damage) and is loaded with vitamin C, which is the chief component of glowing skin and lustrous hair,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that munakkas have an invaluable antioxidant “catechin” and a flavonoid “kaempferol” that decreases the growth of cancerous colon tumours”.

Things to keep in mind while consuming munakka

Despite its many benefits, Mac warned the following group of people to practice precaution before eating munakka. They are:

1. Do not consume munakka if you are on blood-thinning medications as they have a negative interaction with them.

2. Consult your doctor before having munakka in case you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

3. Having too many at once might cause diarrhoea. They can also be harmful if you have weak digestion.

Dr Jhunjhunwala also shared certain things to keep in mind when adding munakka to your diet. They are:

1. Diabetics should avoid eating munakkas as they are high in natural monosaccharides (glucose and fructose) making it a high GI (glycemic index) food causing rapid sugar spike.

2. Munakkas are rich in a lot of minerals like potassium and phosphorus which can interfere with the cardiovascular system if taken in large amounts, so people having any heart related issues or on any medications having antiplatelet properties should avoid eating it in excess.

3. People with weak and sensitive digestive tracts should also be careful when overeating munakkas, because it might lead to gastric irritability due to its high fibre content.

How to add munakkas to your diet

Dr Jhunjhunwala shares:

*A healthy person can have 5-6 munakkas everyday in the morning after soaking them in water (soaking makes it easier to digest)

*Boiling 5-6 munakka with milk and drinking it every day at night will help relieve constipation and increase bone strength.

*If you eat it raw, then remember to chew the seeds well and not throw them away.

*You can consume 2-3 munakkas in combination with other dry fruits as the first thing in morning.

