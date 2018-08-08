Mumbai fisherman sell fish worth Rs 5.5 lakh; here’s why it’s so expensive

Touted as ‘the fish with a heart of gold’, the scientific name of the black-spotted croaker is Protonibea diacanthus. (Representative Image/Thinkstock Images) Touted as ‘the fish with a heart of gold’, the scientific name of the black-spotted croaker is Protonibea diacanthus. (Representative Image/Thinkstock Images)

When Mahesh Meher and Bharat, two fishermen brothers from Maharashtra set out on their boat Sai Laxmi, on Friday, little did they know that they would strike gold. While returning to Murbe coast with their regular catch, the duo netted the ghol weighing 30kgs. Hailed as the costliest catch at Mumbai-Palghar coastline, the fish was sold at a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh.

Prized in east Asia for its medicinal properties, ghol fish, which is commonly known as the black-spotted croaker is an exotic specimen. Right from iodine, omega-3, DHA, EPA, iron, taurine, magnesium, fluoride, to selenium, it is loaded with benefits.

Here are a few:

Good for eye health

This fish contains many vitamins, minerals, proteins, which helps in maintaining eyesight.

Prevent ageing and wrinkles

The collagen content in the ghol fish prevents wrinkles and also keeps the elasticity of the skin intact.

Improves IQ of infants

Omega-3 content in it improves IQ of infants if fed on a regular basis – it stimulates the growth of brain cells.

Toning muscles

The black-spotted croaker is one fish that has tremendous benefits for toning muscles because of various minerals and vitamins. It provides Vitamin C that is required for collagen and elastin synthesis which has helps to supply essentials nutrients to the muscles.

