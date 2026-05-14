Prateek Yadav dies at 38: Experts on pulmonary thromboembolism, heart attack link

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Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 38-year-old younger son Prateek Yadav died due to pulmonary thromboembolism, a report in the Indianexpress said. According to the post-mortem findings, the immediate cause of death was a massive blockage in the pulmonary arteries caused by thromboembolic material, or “cardiorespiratory collapse caused by massive pulmonary thromboembolism”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Pulmonary thromboembolism, or pulmonary embolism, occurs when a blood clot blocks one of the blood vessels in the lungs. In most cases, the clot does not start in the lungs. “It usually forms in the deep veins of the legs, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and then travels to the lungs through the bloodstream,” said Dr Manas Mengar, senior consultant, pulmonology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Once the clot reaches the lungs, it can partly or completely block blood flow, making it hard for the body to get enough oxygen. This can quickly turn into a medical emergency if not treated promptly, he mentioned.
According to Dr Mengar, the condition can occur due to long periods of immobility, major surgeries, fractures, cancer, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, hormonal medications, or certain genetic disorders that affect clotting. “Long flights or sitting for hours without moving can also raise the risk for some people,” said Dr Mengar.
Dr Pravin K Goel, director of interventional cardiology and cardiac care at Medanta Lucknow, called pulmonary embolism “one of the biggest challenges” because its symptoms are often subtle in the early stages or mistaken for less serious conditions such as fatigue, anxiety, acidity, or general respiratory discomfort.
Although both conditions can cause chest pain and shortness of breath, they are very different medical emergencies, Dr Mengar informed. “A heart attack happens when blood flow to the heart muscle gets blocked, usually due to cholesterol buildup and clot formation in the heart’s arteries,” said Dr Mengar.
Pulmonary thromboembolism, on the other hand, affects the lungs. Dr Mengar said that the blockage occurs in the pulmonary arteries, which carry blood from the heart to the lungs for oxygen. “Patients often feel sudden shortness of breath, sharp chest pain that worsens with breathing, a rapid heartbeat, dizziness, or even coughing up blood.”
Because the symptoms may overlap, doctors sometimes confuse pulmonary embolism with a heart attack in the early stages, he pointed out.
Yes, clarified Dr Mengar. “A large clot in the lungs can suddenly raise pressure on the right side of the heart, making it work much harder to pump blood. In severe cases, this strain can cause heart failure, shock, dangerously low blood pressure, or cardiac arrest.”
Dr Mengar said that older adults, cancer patients, people recovering from surgery, individuals who have been bedridden for a long time, smokers, and those with previous clotting issues are at a higher risk. “Pulmonary embolism is more common in older adults, patients who are hospitalised, or those recovering from surgery, but younger adults can be at risk, too. Things that can increase your chances of getting clots include obesity, smoking, long periods of inactivity or sitting, dehydration, stress, traveling long distances, sedentary habits, certain drugs, and inherited clotting disorders,” said Dr Goel.
People may not even know that they have an underlying tendency to form blood clots until there is a major event. “That’s why it’s so critical to be aware and get medical attention early. Early diagnosis and treatment can greatly improve the outcome and help to prevent fatal complications,” said Dr Goel.