Prateek Yadav dies at 38: Experts on pulmonary thromboembolism, heart attack link

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 38-year-old younger son Prateek Yadav died due to pulmonary thromboembolism, a report in the Indianexpress said. According to the post-mortem findings, the immediate cause of death was a massive blockage in the pulmonary arteries caused by thromboembolic material, or “cardiorespiratory collapse caused by massive pulmonary thromboembolism”.

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What exactly is pulmonary thromboembolism, and why does it happen?

Pulmonary thromboembolism, or pulmonary embolism, occurs when a blood clot blocks one of the blood vessels in the lungs. In most cases, the clot does not start in the lungs. “It usually forms in the deep veins of the legs, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and then travels to the lungs through the bloodstream,” said Dr Manas Mengar, senior consultant, pulmonology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.