Five mudras that will help you manage symptoms of menopause

Menopause indicates the cessation of the menstrual cycle and a natural decline in the reproductive hormones of women, when they are in their late 40s and early 50s. Usually, menopause is said to have happened when there is a period of 12 months since last the menstrual cycle.

In the period leading up to it, women experience certain symptoms like hot flashes and vaginal dryness, and in some cases, there could also be sleep disturbances. The combination of these symptoms can cause anxiety or depression in some.

According to Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author, yoga offers a “holistic solution” and helps you to “not only manage the symptoms with ease, but also provides you with a support system through this period of transition”.

“Along with asanas, pranayama and meditation, mudras can also help you through this natural process of menopause. Hold each mudra for at least 5 minutes setting aside 25 minutes for the whole practice,” he says.

Yoni Mudra – Womb Gesture

Formation

– It can be practised in any stable seated posture such as sukhasana (easy pose) or padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine remains upright.

– Bring the hands to the lap. Interlock the middle, ring and little fingers together.

– Press the thumbs and index fingers together.

– Move the thumbs and index fingers away from each other, forming a diamond shape.

Prana Mudra

Formation

– It is done with the help of both hands.

– Tips of the ring plus the little finger have to be joined by the tip of the thumb.

– All other fingers must be extended straight.

– Breathe in and exhale for the same duration.

– Perform the inhale and breathe out (by sound chanting).

– If the condition is chronic, hold this mudra once in the morning and once in the evening for 15 minutes.

Hakini mudra

Formation

– Hakini mudra is also called the mudra for the mind. Ideally, it should be performed during sunrise.

– It can be practised in any stable seated posture such as sukhasana (easy pose) or padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine can remain upright.

– To practise this gesture, first bring the palms to face one another a few inches apart.

– Join the fingertips and thumbs of both hands, allowing them to maintain light contact.

– The hands can then be raised to the level of the third-eye chakra, in the center of the forehead.

Ushas Mudra

Ushas Mudra is a simple yoga gesture that can energise the body and awaken creativity.

Formation

– In this mudra, the hands are clasped together with the fingers interlaced.

– For men, the right thumb should be on top.

– For women, the left thumb rests on top. The top thumb should apply gentle pressure to the other thumb.

– Please note that women should place the right thumb between the left thumb and index finger, pressing on it with the left thumb. Do this every day for 5 to 15 minutes.

Makara Mudra

Makara is a Sanskrit word for a mythological sea creature, often used for ‘crocodile’.

Formation

– Sit in vajrasana or sukhasana.

– Keep your back erect.

– As a Samyukta Hasta, both hands are required for this gesture.

– One hand is placed on top of the other, with both palms facing up.

– Typically, women would place the left hand on top of the right and men would place the left palm on top of the left to symbolise their dominant energy.

– The thumb of the lower hand then threads through the little and ring fingers of the upper hand, while the upper thumb and ring fingers touch each other.

“Sit in a comfortable meditative posture — padmasana, siddhasana, vajrasana or sukhasana to practise these mudras. If you are unable to sit in any of the above yogasanas, it can be practised seated on a chair, too. Close the eyes and relax the whole body. You can also lie down on your back and perform mudras like prana mudra,” the expert concludes.

