Mouth ulcer that wouldn’t heal: Why doctor warns against ignoring persistent oral symptoms

Mouth ulcers usually heal on their own within a week or two. Which is why many people often ignore them. But when do they become a concern? Responding to a Quora query: ‘My mouth ulcer won’t heal. What should I do?’, Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that common triggers for these short-term ulcers include stress, lack of sleep, accidental cheek bites, spicy food, dehydration, and minor nutritional gaps.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“You should be concerned if the ulcer doesn’t act like a typical one. If a sore inside your mouth lasts more than two to three weeks, comes back frequently, gets bigger, bleeds, or is accompanied by symptoms like ongoing pain, trouble swallowing, unexplained weight loss, fever, or fatigue, you should see a healthcare professional,” said Dr Mule.

Many people view the mouth as separate from the rest of the body, but oral symptoms can sometimes indicate underlying health issues, he stressed. “Recurrent mouth ulcers may be linked to low levels of essential nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, or folate. Some infections, immune disorders, metabolic conditions, or chronic diseases may show their first signs in the mouth.”

What does this tell you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What does this tell you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is also a tendency to rely on over-the-counter gels or home remedies for repeated outbreaks without understanding the cause. While these may provide temporary relief, they often do not address the underlying issue, he said.

It’s helpful to remember that the body often gives small signals before more serious health problems arise. “Not every persistent ulcer means a serious condition, but how long it lasts matters. A symptom that doesn’t go away as expected should be taken seriously.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Quora) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Quora)

Getting an early evaluation can help determine if the issue is a simple nutritional problem, an infection, or something that needs further examination. Paying attention to these subtle signs can lead to earlier diagnosis and better management, he noted.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.