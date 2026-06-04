New study reveals mosquitoes can learn to love insect repellent, experts call it concerning

The new study suggested that the repeated exposure to DEET under certain conditions could train mosquitoes to stop avoiding the chemical (Photo: Pexels)

A new study has made shocking revelations about mosquitoes’ behaviour, stating that the insect can learn to associate the smell of DEET — the world’s most widely used repellent — with food. Researchers have found that mosquitoes can be attracted to the insect repellent, potentially reducing its effectiveness over time.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, DEET, a chemical name, N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, is used to repel biting insects, including mosquitoes and ticks.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What is DEET?

“DEET is designed for direct application to people’s skin to repel insects. Rather than killing them, DEET works by making it hard for these biting bugs to smell us. After it was developed by the U S Army in 1946, DEET was registered for use by the general public in 1957. Approximately 120 products containing DEET are currently registered with the EPA by about 30 different companies,” the official website of the United States Environmental Protection Agency reads.