This ‘magical drink’ may help treat morning sickness during pregnancy

No two pregnancy journeys are the same; different women experience different symptoms. But a common and universal one is morning sickness. Also called nausea, such sickness occurs in the first few months of pregnancy, and may be prominent during any time of the day and not just the mornings. While seeking your gynecologist’s opinion is important, you can also count on some essential home remedies that can help you find instant relief.

One such remedy was shared by dietitian Akanksha J Sharda on Instagram. “Morning sickness is a common problem women face during pregnancy. Drinking curry leaves tea can help in providing relief from vomiting and nausea. Fuel your body with the goodness of kadi patta or curry leaves,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dietitian Akanksha (@_healthonmyplate)

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 glass – Water

10-15 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Coriander seeds

Method

*Boil water for five minutes and put the ingredients.

*Strain and drink.

“The concoction also helps remove knots in the stomach, flattens bloated belly, and acts as a refreshing detoxifying drink for women during pregnancy,” Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda expert, founder and director, Vedas Cure told indianexpress.com. “Coriander seeds are full of nutrients, rich in vitamin K, and relax stomach pain. They also prevent digestive ailments, loose motions, morning sickness, and vomiting. Together, they act as a shield against the continuous problem of morning sickness among expecting ladies,” Chawla said.

Here are some other remedies, courtesy Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director, gyneacologist and IVF expert from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre New Delhi and Agra

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!