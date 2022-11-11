scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

This ‘magical drink’ may help treat morning sickness during pregnancy

Morning sickness is a common problem women face during pregnancy, said dietitian Akanksha J Sharda

morning sicknessHere's what can be done for morning sickness (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

No two pregnancy journeys are the same; different women experience different symptoms. But a common and universal one is morning sickness. Also called nausea, such sickness occurs in the first few months of pregnancy, and may be prominent during any time of the day and not just the mornings. While seeking your gynecologist’s opinion is important, you can also count on some essential home remedies that can help you find instant relief.

Also Read |5 foods that will help ‘cover your nutritional bases’ in the first trimester

One such remedy was shared by dietitian Akanksha J Sharda on Instagram. “Morning sickness is a common problem women face during pregnancy. Drinking curry leaves tea can help in providing relief from vomiting and nausea. Fuel your body with the goodness of kadi patta or curry leaves,” she shared.

 

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 glass – Water
10-15 – Curry leaves
1 tsp – Coriander seeds

Also Read |Women recount first pregnancy experiences: ‘Seeing life grow within you feels extremely special’

Method

*Boil water for five minutes and put the ingredients.
*Strain and drink.

“The concoction also helps remove knots in the stomach, flattens bloated belly, and acts as a refreshing detoxifying drink for women during pregnancy,” Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda expert, founder and director, Vedas Cure told indianexpress.com. “Coriander seeds are full of nutrients, rich in vitamin K, and relax stomach pain. They also prevent digestive ailments, loose motions, morning sickness, and vomiting. Together, they act as a shield against the continuous problem of morning sickness among expecting ladies,” Chawla said.

Here are some other remedies, courtesy Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director, gyneacologist and IVF expert from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre New Delhi and Agra 

*Drink ginger tea to help settle your stomach. This spicy herb is also used to ease motion sickness. Whenever you feel queasy, sip some hot ginger tea.
*Keep some fennel seeds near your bed side and chew on them whenever you feel queasy.
*Have a banana or some easy-to-eat fruit or a little snack near your bed and have it as soon as you wake up in the morning.
*Every hour, sip a glass of water. Have a glass of water even if you need to use the restroom in the middle of the night. As a result, you’ll stay hydrated. Your urine should be clear if you are drinking enough water.
*Sniff a slice of lemon. You could also drink water with a few drops of lemon.
*Avoid having three substantial meals each day. Instead, spread your meals out throughout the day. Smaller meals are simpler to digest and easier to swallow.
*Stay away from fried and fatty foods which can encourage nausea.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 12:30:37 pm
Next Story

Yashoda first reactions: Audience gives thumbs up to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement