‘Water with sea salt’: Longevity doctor shares 5 non-negotiable morning habits

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Morning routines are often promoted as a foundation for better health, but some experts argue that the first hour or two after waking may have an especially significant impact on hormones, metabolism, and long-term wellbeing. In a recent Instagram post, longevity doctor Dr Vass highlighted what he describes as a set of daily practices that influence how the body functions throughout the day. According to him, “What you do in the first 90 minutes of your day sets your hormones, circadian rhythm, and metabolic state for the next 16 hours.”
Dr Vass outlined what he called his “5 non-negotiables,” emphasising that they are “Not aspirational. Actual.” The routine begins with “Morning sunlight within 15 minutes. Before screens. Anchors the entire day’s cortisol and melatonin pattern.” He also recommends “16-24 oz water with sea salt. Restores cellular function after the overnight dehydration most people don’t think about.” Another key component is movement before caffeine: “20-30 minutes of movement before caffeine. Walking, light strength, anything. Prevents the cortisol spike that caffeine, on top of natural waking cortisol, creates.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Nutrition also plays a central role in his approach. Dr Vass advises a “Protein-forward breakfast (30g+) within 90 minutes. Blunts the insulin response of everything else I eat for the rest of the day. Protects muscle.” He also stresses consistency when it comes to supplements, writing: “Supplements with breakfast. Omega-3, vitamin D with K2, magnesium, and creatine. Tied to a meal, taken daily.”
These recommendations address several areas increasingly associated with healthy ageing, including circadian rhythms, hydration, physical activity, muscle preservation, and metabolic health. However, questions remain about how strongly these habits are supported by scientific evidence, whether they are necessary for everyone, and how they can be adapted to different lifestyles and health needs.
Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “The first 60 to 90 minutes after waking are biologically significant because they help set the body’s circadian rhythm, which regulates hormones involved in metabolism, sleep, appetite, and ageing. Cortisol naturally peaks in the morning to promote alertness, while melatonin declines as the body transitions from sleep to wakefulness. Morning behaviours can either reinforce or disrupt this process.”
The strongest evidence supports exposure to natural light soon after waking, regular physical activity, adequate hydration, and consuming a nutrient-dense breakfast when appropriate. “These habits help synchronise the body’s internal clock, support metabolic efficiency, and improve hormonal regulation. Over the long term, maintaining a consistent circadian rhythm has been associated with better cardiometabolic health, cognitive function, and healthy ageing,” shares Dr Reddy.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.