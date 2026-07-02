‘Water with sea salt’: Longevity doctor shares 5 non-negotiable morning habits

A longevity doctor has shared five morning habits he follows daily, claiming that the first 90 minutes after waking can influence hormones, circadian rhythms, metabolism, muscle health, and overall wellbeing throughout the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiJul 2, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Healthy morning routine supporting metabolism and longevityMorning habits may influence long-term health | Source: AI Generated
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Morning routines are often promoted as a foundation for better health, but some experts argue that the first hour or two after waking may have an especially significant impact on hormones, metabolism, and long-term wellbeing. In a recent Instagram post, longevity doctor Dr Vass highlighted what he describes as a set of daily practices that influence how the body functions throughout the day. According to him, “What you do in the first 90 minutes of your day sets your hormones, circadian rhythm, and metabolic state for the next 16 hours.”

Dr Vass outlined what he called his “5 non-negotiables,” emphasising that they are “Not aspirational. Actual.” The routine begins with “Morning sunlight within 15 minutes. Before screens. Anchors the entire day’s cortisol and melatonin pattern.” He also recommends “16-24 oz water with sea salt. Restores cellular function after the overnight dehydration most people don’t think about.” Another key component is movement before caffeine: “20-30 minutes of movement before caffeine. Walking, light strength, anything. Prevents the cortisol spike that caffeine, on top of natural waking cortisol, creates.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Nutrition also plays a central role in his approach. Dr Vass advises a “Protein-forward breakfast (30g+) within 90 minutes. Blunts the insulin response of everything else I eat for the rest of the day. Protects muscle.” He also stresses consistency when it comes to supplements, writing: “Supplements with breakfast. Omega-3, vitamin D with K2, magnesium, and creatine. Tied to a meal, taken daily.”

These recommendations address several areas increasingly associated with healthy ageing, including circadian rhythms, hydration, physical activity, muscle preservation, and metabolic health. However, questions remain about how strongly these habits are supported by scientific evidence, whether they are necessary for everyone, and how they can be adapted to different lifestyles and health needs.

Why do the first 60-90 minutes after waking matter?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “The first 60 to 90 minutes after waking are biologically significant because they help set the body’s circadian rhythm, which regulates hormones involved in metabolism, sleep, appetite, and ageing. Cortisol naturally peaks in the morning to promote alertness, while melatonin declines as the body transitions from sleep to wakefulness. Morning behaviours can either reinforce or disrupt this process.”

The strongest evidence supports exposure to natural light soon after waking, regular physical activity, adequate hydration, and consuming a nutrient-dense breakfast when appropriate. “These habits help synchronise the body’s internal clock, support metabolic efficiency, and improve hormonal regulation. Over the long term, maintaining a consistent circadian rhythm has been associated with better cardiometabolic health, cognitive function, and healthy ageing,” shares Dr Reddy.

 

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A post shared by Dr. Vass, M.D. (@dr.vassily) 

The science behind morning sunlight, hydration, exercise, and protein

Dr Reddy mentions that each of these habits “has scientific merit,” but morning sunlight is arguably the most foundational because it helps regulate the circadian system that influences virtually every hormone in the body. Exposure to natural light shortly after waking helps suppress residual melatonin, supports healthy cortisol timing, and can improve sleep quality later in the day.

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He adds that hydration is important because even mild dehydration can affect mood, cognition, and physical performance. Morning exercise enhances insulin sensitivity, supports cardiovascular health, and helps preserve muscle mass, which becomes increasingly important with age.

A high-protein breakfast can improve satiety, support muscle protein synthesis, and help stabilise blood sugar levels throughout the day. “The relative importance of each habit depends on the individual’s health status and lifestyle, but if one had to prioritise, consistent sleep timing and morning light exposure would provide the greatest hormonal and metabolic benefits because they influence multiple downstream processes,” shares Dr Reddy.

Adapting healthy morning habits to different lifestyles

Healthy ageing does not require a perfect morning routine. The goal is consistency rather than perfection. For shift workers, Dr Reddy says that the focus should be on creating a predictable wake-up routine that aligns with their sleep schedule, even if it occurs later in the day. Bright light exposure after waking, regular movement, and structured meal timing can still help support circadian health.

Individuals with chronic conditions should tailor exercise intensity and dietary choices according to medical advice. For example, a high-protein breakfast can be modified to accommodate kidney disease, vegetarian diets, or other health considerations. Even a brief walk, a few minutes of stretching, or a protein-rich snack can be beneficial when time is limited. “The most sustainable approach is to build habits that fit realistically into daily life. Small, consistent actions practised over years are far more influential for hormonal balance and healthy ageing than short periods of intensive lifestyle changes,” concludes Dr Reddy.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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