‘Water with sea salt’: Longevity doctor shares 5 non-negotiable morning habits

Morning routines are often promoted as a foundation for better health, but some experts argue that the first hour or two after waking may have an especially significant impact on hormones, metabolism, and long-term wellbeing. In a recent Instagram post, longevity doctor Dr Vass highlighted what he describes as a set of daily practices that influence how the body functions throughout the day. According to him, “What you do in the first 90 minutes of your day sets your hormones, circadian rhythm, and metabolic state for the next 16 hours.”

Dr Vass outlined what he called his “5 non-negotiables,” emphasising that they are “Not aspirational. Actual.” The routine begins with “Morning sunlight within 15 minutes. Before screens. Anchors the entire day’s cortisol and melatonin pattern.” He also recommends “16-24 oz water with sea salt. Restores cellular function after the overnight dehydration most people don’t think about.” Another key component is movement before caffeine: “20-30 minutes of movement before caffeine. Walking, light strength, anything. Prevents the cortisol spike that caffeine, on top of natural waking cortisol, creates.”