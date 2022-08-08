What your morning appetite says about your metabolism

August 8, 2022 9:10:30 am
Do you feel hungry immediately after your wake up, or you can go on for hours without having your first meal of the day? Turns out, your morning appetite can say a lot about your metabolism, and overall health. According to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor, “having an appetite in the morning is something to celebrate!”
Wondering why? She explained, “After your last meal (in the night), your body breaks down the food you eat, and your liver stores a form of glucose called glycogen that can last for up to 6-8 hours.”
However, by the time you wake up, you are most probably “fasting” for 8-14 hours, depending on the time of your last meal. As such, you must feel hungry after waking up the next day.
But, if you still don’t feel hungry after so many hours, “it probably means that your body has tapped into its emergency mechanisms to create fuel,” the expert explained. She added that not having a morning appetite can be a sign that your adrenals (cortisol, adrenaline, etc) are helping you function.
According to the nutritionist, suppressed metabolism could manifest itself in symptoms such as “belly fat, hormonal issues, blood sugar imbalances, digestive dysfunction, getting sick, being moody, having low energy, being cold all the time, poor sleep, waking up at 2 am, bloating constipation, low libido, etc”
To prevent comprising your health, Kapoor suggested the following tips.
1) Evaluate the time and quality of your last meal. “This is highly bio-individual so you might need to tweak it slowly.”
2) Start with a small meal within 30-60 minutes of waking up.
-It can even be in liquid form if it’s easier, especially if you have digestive dysfunction.
-Go slowly and try having both protein and fat. You can start with adding collagen to your beverage, she suggested.
3) Avoid coffee on an empty stomach.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
