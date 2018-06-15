More men turning to plastic surgery to enhance looks, says a Study

Did you know? A study has found that plastic surgery has considerably increased in men not just women. (Source: File Photo) Did you know? A study has found that plastic surgery has considerably increased in men not just women. (Source: File Photo)

If you thought that only women go under the knife for beauty enhancement, think again. According to a study, there has been an increase in cosmetic procedures in men, both young and old, from liposuction, tummy tucks, breast reductions to botox. The study, released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, showed that a lot of young men are looking for body contouring procedures, enhancing their looks and building confidence. In the past five years, liposuction has seen a 23 per cent rise and tummy tucks have gone up by 12 per cent, while male breast reductions have increased about 30 per cent.

In fact, in the US more than 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men in 2017 alone. “More and more men are coming to my office to have an open discussion about their insecurities,” said Lorelei Grunwaldt, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pittsburgh.

“For a lot of men, just having a procedure on an area of their body that they’re self-conscious about can really make a positive impact on how they see themselves,” Grunwaldt added. Besides young men, older men are having more minimally-invasive procedures to take years off of their faces. Nearly 100,000 men had filler injections in 2017, up 99 per cent since 2000, with Botox quadrupling in popularity, the study showed.

“Some people call it the ‘executive edge’ because a lot of patients report that they want to look younger to continue to compete in the workplace,” said Jeffrey Janis, from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. “But I think, more often, men just want to look as young as they feel.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App