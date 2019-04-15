More children are ingesting foreign objects; study

According to a new study, more and more children are consuming foreign objects like toys, marbles, coins. The report, that has been published in the journal Pediatrics, and quoted in The New York Times, states that in the United States, the rate of ingesting foreign-body among children under the age of 6 has doubled between 1995 and 2015.

Advertising

Dr Danielle Orsagh-Yentis, the lead author of the study opined that “It is a very upward trajectory”. “It’s definitely something you don’t wait on. It should be a trip to the emergency room,” said Dr Aldo Londino, a pediatric ear, nose and throat surgeon at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “Early detection is the key to effective treatment,” Londino added.

The doctor, at Mount Sinai, identified a pattern he and other doctors were “getting called more and more for foreign body removal.” Over the last six months, Londino has removed a marble; the bottom half of a Lego man, “which was a challenge because of the shape”; and a coin. Each of these were from the esophagus.

The study informs that coins are the most commonly ingested items. In 2015, more than 58 per cent of ingestions have been of coins. Other than coins, nails, screws, Christmas celebrations, jewellery among other things. According to the study, girls and boys disproportionately ingest certain items. While girls tend to consume hair products and jewelley more, boys generally ingest nails and screws.

The need to keep unsafe things away from children seems to be an important way to curb this trajectory.