More and more people will suffer from cancer, claims study

More and more people will be afflicted with cancer in the coming years with around 18 million new instances of the disease and more than 9 million people succumbing to it, claimed a research reported in the BBC. The findings of the research suggested that ageing population is partially responsible for the sharp rise in the number from 8.2 million deaths in 2012 to the current figures.

The research, as reported in the BBC also said that one in six women and one in five men will suffer from the disease. The researchers have opined that although there has been an improvement in the way the cancer-related data are collected, it is evident that deaths owing to the condition have risen over the years.

One of the leading causes of cancer in women is lung cancer. It is most prevalent in countries like China, Hungary, New Zealand and USA. “Tobacco is the single biggest reason why more women across the world are getting lung cancer than ever before. In the UK smoking among women became more prolific later than it did for men, so it’s not surprising that we’re seeing increasing lung cancer rates now. Similarly, cigarettes are now increasingly popular among women in low and middle income countries and the tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing to them is influencing this,” says George Butterworth, from the charity Cancer Research UK.

The report has also estimated that most cancer deaths in the world will happen in Asia. This is partly because of the huge population and also because of the prevalence of some particular type of cancer in that particular area, like liver cancer.

